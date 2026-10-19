HNS 2026 | Huawei Launches Newly Upgraded Stellar Intelligent Fabric for the European Market

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 Europe (HNS 2026), industry leaders convened for the executive roundtable, "Founded on Resilience, Forged by Intelligence: Building Europe's Next-Generation Open Data Center Networks." During the event, Huawei introduced its newly upgraded Stellar Intelligent Fabric for the European market. With enhanced intelligence, performance, and reliability, the solution empowers enterprises to build ultra-resilient, ultra-efficient next-generation open data center networks.

Opening the session, Bingyu Zhou, Vice Director of Huawei European ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, noted that intelligence adoption will reshape global industries over the next decade, creating a strategic window for Europe. Delivering hyperscale capacity, high throughput, automated O&M, modular architecture, and low power consumption, Huawei data center networks advance Europe's green strategy and industry digitization. Guided by its "In Europe, For Europe" commitment, Huawei collaborates with regional partners to build open network infrastructure.

Johnny Cheng, Vice President of Data Center Network Domain at Huawei Data Communication Product Line, emphasized that exponential growth in data center scale and complexity is straining operational efficiency and uptime. To address this, Huawei launched the Stellar Intelligent Ultra-Resilient Fabric. Powered by StarryWing Digital Map 2.0 and Rock-Solid Architecture 2.0, it establishes an intelligent, open network fabric that eliminates single points of failure and safeguards critical workloads.

Sharing deployment results, Mesut ÖZCA, Leader Solutions Manager at KoçSistem, stated: "We partnered with Huawei to modernize our data center resilience, using StarryWing Digital Map to deploy a multi-DC topology. Multi-plane networking provides cross-center self-healing capabilities, keeping our compute services continuously online even during localized hardware failures."

Aldo Artigiani, Technical Officer of OEHI's Interconnect Working Group, highlighted that artificial intelligence is accelerating the dawn of an intelligent world, with robust artificial intelligence infrastructure as its cornerstone. International bodies like ITU-T and OEHI have rolled out Ethernet standards for artificial intelligence and HPC, delivering higher performance and optimized TCO. Artigiani called on the industry to embrace open Ethernet to collaboratively drive advancement.

Looking ahead, Huawei will maintain open collaboration and technical innovation. By deepening partnerships across Europe, Huawei will advance data center networking architectures, empower enterprise transformation, and foster high-quality, sustainable digital economic growth.

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