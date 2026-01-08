Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Tech Innovations to Draw Global Buyer Interest

Record-breaking Hong Kong Tech Pavilion showcases three award-winning innovative technologies, highlighting the city’s leading role as an International I&T Hub

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), supported by the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA), led the largest ever delegation of 61 Hong Kong tech companies to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. In just the first two days, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion drew visits from dozens of international brands, industry leaders and investors to explore the latest innovations, and potential collaboration opportunities. The participation enables local tech firms to access markets overseas, and by showcasing their strengths in R&D, underscores the city's role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured innovations spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health. Meanwhile three of the city's rising stars were recognised at the prestigious annual CES Innovation Awards 2026, with Widemount Dynamics Tech leading the way with its Smart Firefighting Robot named as the Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All with its. Meanwhile, Eieling and PointFit were honored under the Digital Health category, with the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device FattaLab® and patented ultra-thin biomarkers tracking wearable PF-Sweat Patch.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: "We believe in catalysing tomorrow's world and this celebration of Hong Kong's I&T via the global platform like CES demonstrates our city's unique convergence of cutting-edge R&D, global talent and capital, and enablers such as HKSTP is connecting innovators with resources, markets and opportunities, propelling their success to the world stage."

Vivian Chan, Associate Director of Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business of HKTDC pinpointed that, "Having participated in CES for over 40 years, HKTDC is committed to facilitating more technology-driven, cross-border business deals and investments riding on our global network with over 50 offices, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a regional and global innovation hub."

The Hong Kong Tech delegation continues to leverage the growing global innovation momentum from CES, to engage in talent traction, encourage investments, and explore market opportunities to support the mission of entrepreneurs to go global, while demonstrating the pivotal role of Hong Kong in connecting the region, and contributing to the global tech landscape.

