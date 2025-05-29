circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:24
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

How clean energy fuels the comeback of Shennongjia's golden snub-nosed monkeys?

29 maggio 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

Deep in the lush and mysterious forests of Shennongjia, central China'sHubei province, golden figures leap effortlessly through the treetops—these are the Shennongjia golden snub-nosed monkeys. Once on the brink of extinction, they've made a stunning recovery and are now even recognized as a unique subspecies. But what's the story behind their stunning revitalization? How has China's energy transition played a key role in protecting their habitat? And can China's ecological wisdom offer new solutions for the world?

To find out, Peruvian host Rebeca Phang from China.org.cn teams up with global energy expert Professor Saifur Rahman for a journey into the heart of Shennongjia.

When clean energy meets biodiversity conservation, and when technology empowers nature to thrive, the answers may lie in the rhythm of the forest—and in China's commitment to green development. This is more than a story about endangered monkeys; it's a search for a new path to harmony between humanity and nature.

How clean energy fuels the comeback of Shennongjia's golden snub-nosed monkeys?https://youtu.be/Wj1Hd2OaZhE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wj1Hd2OaZhE 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-clean-energy-fuels-the-comeback-of-shennongjias-golden-snub-nosed-monkeys-302468183.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Ambiente Ambiente Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dazi, giudici bloccano le misure di Trump
News to go
Terzo report Conferenza episcopale, i dati
News to go
Bonus idrico Sardegna 2025, domande fino al 30 maggio
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le condizioni di Mosca per la fine della guerra
Italia-Uzbekistan, Giorgia Meloni oggi a Samarcanda: videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Rafah, folla prende d’assalto centro per distribuzione aiuti
Piano industriale straordinario, la sfida della Confindustria di Orsini - Video
News to go
Mercato auto in Europa, crollano vendite Tesla
News to go
Trump: "Putin è impazzito"
News to go
Giornata delle api, l'appello Coldiretti per il miele italiano
News to go
Adesione a screening oncologici gratuiti, la classifica delle regioni
News to go
Ue, crescita al rallentatore: la Commissione taglia le stime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza