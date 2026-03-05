Huawei Unveils the Upgraded Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 Solution for the AI Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled the upgraded Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 Solution and the industry's first commercial 51.2T (128 × 400GE) liquid-cooled fixed switch—CloudEngine XH9230-128DQ-LC. These all-new offerings inject new momentum into the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises worldwide.

Arthur Wang, President of the Data Center Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, stated that data center networks have rapidly advanced from predominantly virtualization and cloud to a new stage of AI. The newly released Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 Solution builds on a three-layer network architecture of AI Brain, AI Connectivity, and AI Network Elements, and integrates four core capabilities:

Together, these innovations empower enterprises to build always-on AI agentic data center networks with full computing power.

Huawei also launched the industry's first commercial 51.2T (128 × 400GE) liquid-cooled fixed switch—CloudEngine XH9230-128DQ-LC. This product provides 100% liquid cooling for optical modules, delivering twice the industry average heat dissipation efficiency. It supports the deployment of eight switches per cabinet, doubling the cabinet utilization efficiency.

Moreover, Huawei unveiled the full series of 800GE/400GE StarryLink optical modules, which stand out due to their reliability that is twice the industry average and ultra-long transmission capabilities.

Huawei's data center network booth showcased the complete portfolio of 800GE products: CloudEngine XH16800 series modular switches with up to 768 × 800GE ports, CloudEngine XH9330 fixed switch with 128 × 800GE ports, CloudEngine XH9320 fixed switch with 64 × 800GE ports, and the full series of 800GE StarryLink optical modules. Other featured exhibitions included flagship products like CloudEngine XH9230-128DQ-LC, the industry's first 51.2T high-density liquid-cooled switch.

Looking ahead, Huawei will remain committed to open collaboration, continuously deepening data center network technology innovation and advancing intelligent upgrades. Together with global customers and partners, Huawei will also drive joint innovation to create greater value for industries and customers alike.

