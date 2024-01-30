Iberia Airlines has now accepted UnionPay cards through official website and APP

MADRID, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia Airline, the flag carrier of Spain, and UnionPay International, the leading global card scheme, have announced the official launch of UnionPay service at Iberia Airlines online ticketing system throughout 11 countries in Euro Zone.

Tourists can now book flights and make payments using UnionPay card easily through Iberia Airlines official website and APP. This additional payment method, accessible to all the UnionPay cardholders, supplements Iberia's existing options, enhancing the security and efficiency of online transactions for its clientele.

After nearly 100 years of business development, Iberia Airlines has now reached its service to 26 domestic and 64 international destinations across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe, making it convenient for tourists to travel in the most of the destinations across the globe. With acceptance in 181 countries and regions, UnionPay as a global card scheme has also constructed a widely covered service network, making sure the UnionPay cardholders can get access to a full range the payment scenarios wherever they go to.

With billions of cards issued globally, UnionPay is the world-leading card payment network and is the preferred payment method for the Chinese and Asian market. The partnership with UnionPay has expanded the Asian customer base who reside in Euro zone for Iberia Airlines.

About Iberia AirlinesIberia has been flying from Spain for more than 96 years, with the purpose of generating prosperity, connecting people with the world. It is part of International Airline Group, the first airline group worldwide to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the first European one to powering 10 per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. Iberia is the leading airline between Europe and Latin America, was one of the first members of oneworld and, alongside with Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, offers flights to fifty countries from Madrid airport, where it has developed its hub. In addition to the airline business, its activity is diversified into air freight, aircraft maintenance, and airport handling services business.

About UnionPay InternationalUnionPay International focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. Collaborating with over 2,500 partners globally, UnionPay acceptance now covers over 70 million merchants in 181 countries and regions. Outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay is accepted at over 38 million merchants and 1.76 million ATMs.

