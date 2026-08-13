Innorna Nominated for 2026 Prix Galien USA Best Startup Award

HONG KONG SAR, China and SHENZHEN, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innorna, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing RNA medicines, today announced that it has been nominated for the 2026 Prix Galien USA Best Startup Award.

Innorna was shortlisted in the Best Startup category, reflecting the innovation in its mRNA-LNP platform and a clinical pipeline that has advanced beyond vaccines into therapeutics. The company's lead program, IN026, is a novel mRNA therapy for refractory gout, designed to reduce uric acid. It received FDA IND clearance in March 2026, extending mRNA-based protein replacement into common chronic disease.

Widely regarded as the equivalent of the "Nobel Prize of the biopharmaceutical industry," the Prix Galien honors extraordinary achievements in medical innovation that improve human health. Winners are selected by committees of leading biomedical scientists, industry executives, and Nobel Laureates from around the world.

"We are honored to be named a Prix Galien USA Best Startup nominee," said Dr. Linxian Li, Founder and CEO of Innorna. "The nomination reflects the progress our team has made in advancing our clinical pipeline, built on years of dedicated platform engineering. It is also a reminder of why we do this work: to develop RNA medicines that can offer better options to patients and improve lives worldwide."

The winners of the 2026 Prix Galien USA Awards will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

About Innorna

Innorna is a clinical-stage biotech advancing RNA medicines by accelerating a virtuous cycle of platform and pipeline innovation - improving lives worldwide. Backed by a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio, the company has built a proprietary, differentiated RNA delivery and engineering platform spanning a rationally designed library of over 6,000 chemically diverse ionizable lipids, targeted LNP delivery systems, and mRNA technologies. Its vertically integrated capabilities, from discovery through cGMP manufacturing, enable deep technical expertise, accelerated development, and strong capital efficiency. Innorna is advancing a robust mRNA pipeline across chronic disease therapeutics, in vivo immunotherapies, and vaccines. Innorna has raised $150 million to date.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innorna-nominated-for-2026-prix-galien-usa-best-startup-award-302850753.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.