JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Apperio on Their Sale to PERSUIT

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apperio, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to PERSUIT.

Headquartered in London, Apperio is an innovative legal spend management AI software solution. The Company provides real-time legal spend visibility, empowering legal departments to manage budgets effectively, improve collaboration with law firms, and enhance financial forecasting accuracy. Apperio's robust analytics enable transparency and strategic spend management across the legal department.

PERSUIT is the leading platform for selecting and managing outside counsel. Mobilizing value-based pricing models from matter intake to invoice review and payment, PERSUIT improves how firms are engaged, matters are structured, spend is managed, outcomes are delivered, and performance is measured. With real-time insights, in-house legal teams and their legal leaders can align with business goals and create lasting impact.

With the acquisition of Apperio, PERSUIT takes a bold step forward in building an end-to-end platform that powers smarter decision-making from intake to invoice approval and payment. Combined with PERSUIT's strengths in AI-powered firm recommendations, dynamic scoping, and pricing intelligence, the addition of Apperio delivers full transparency into legal spend and real-time invoice validation—ensuring value delivered always matches value paid. This strategic acquisition reinforces PERSUIT's unique ability to deliver an integrated platform that transforms how legal departments scope, price, select, and manage outside counsel – transforming legal operations into a strategic driver of business impact.

