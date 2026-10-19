KAILAS Becomes Title Sponsor of the FWT China Series, Opening a New Freeride Season Through BEYOND THE GATE

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, 2026, KAILAS hosted BEYOND THE GATE | KAILAS SNOW SEASON OPENING NIGHT in Guangzhou, marking the opening of the 2026/27 ski season. At the event, KAILAS founder Zhong Sir announced that the brand will become the title sponsor of the Freeride World Tour (FWT) China Series for the 2026/27 season, upgrading its partnership with the series from the previous season.

Unlike resort skiing on groomed slopes, freeride skiing takes place on natural, ungroomed terrain, where athletes assess snow conditions, select their lines and navigate the mountain according to their skills and risk awareness. The FWT China Series is scheduled to feature four FWT Qualifier events at Jikepulin Ski Resort in Hemu, Altay, Xinjiang, during two competition windows: December 9–15, 2026, and February 26–March 3, 2027. The series aims to connect Chinese riders with the international freeride competition pathway.

Beyond competition, KAILAS is building a broader skiing community through BEYOND THE GATE, connecting skiers with mountain culture, professional guidance and shared experiences. The initiative brings together coaches, guides and mountain skiers through ski lessons, backcountry safety education, experience sharing and destination services, encouraging more people to explore the mountains with knowledge, preparation and respect for the terrain.

KAILAS continues to support equipment development and real-world testing. Last season, the brand brought its BM45 freeride collection to Hemu for on-snow testing. At the event, KAILAS also showcased its TAIGA ski apparel, designed for extreme cold. The collection combines weather protection and thermal insulation with zoned breathability, a helmet-compatible hood, a powder skirt and RECCO® technology, which helps make wearers searchable by organized rescue teams in the event of an avalanche or when lost outdoors.

To help skiers navigate mountain environments with greater confidence, KAILAS plans to work with professional coaches and specialists in avalanche safety to provide ski lessons, backcountry safety education and experience-sharing opportunities. The brand is also expanding its destination services in locations such as Songhua Lake and Hemu, connecting skiers with local guides, equipment advice, courses, safety sessions and community activities.

Through competition partnerships, technical equipment and on-the-ground services, KAILAS seeks to support the growth of freeride skiing in China and help more skiers explore the mountains with knowledge, preparation and respect for the terrain.

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