circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 14:31
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Kandao Meeting Ultra Achieves Full Certification by Zoom, Perfectly Compatible with Zoom Rooms

13 marzo 2025 | 14.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao is excited to announce that the Kandao Meeting Ultra has achieved full certification by Zoom, ensuring seamless compatibility with Zoom Rooms. This all-in-one video conferencing solution is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms (2-18 participants) and delivers exceptional video and audio quality for a fully immersive meeting experience. Additionally, it supports combining up to 4 units with the Kandao Meeting Omni software, meeting the requirements of larger meeting rooms for a scalable and flexible conferencing solution.

Kandao Meeting Ultra features a 360-degree panoramic camera, dual 4K HDR capture, and dual 15.6" FHD touchscreens, providing clear, real-time visuals and intuitive controls. Equipped with AI face and motion tracking, it automatically highlights the active speaker, while advanced noise cancellation ensures crystal-clear audio. Its 5-in-1 design combines touchscreens, camera, omni-directional microphones, hi-fi speaker, and cutting-edge AI for an effortless and professional meeting experience.

With its simple, built-in Android OS, the Kandao Meeting Ultra works both as a standalone device or a USB camera, offering full compatibility with popular platforms like Zoom, Tencent Meeting, Skype, and Microsoft Teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with Zoom to bring the Kandao Meeting Ultra to organizations seeking an innovative and reliable video conferencing solution," said Dan, CEO at Kandao.

The Kandao Meeting Ultra has received multiple prestigious awards, including the CES Innovation Award 2023, the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2023, and the iF Design Award 2023, recognizing its excellence in design and functionality.

Kandao Meeting Ultra is available now, ready to transform how teams collaborate in hybrid and remote settings. For more information, visit https://www.kandaovr.com/meeting-ultra

About Kandao

Kandao is a leader in 360° video and camera technologies, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for communication, collaboration, and creativity.

For business inquiries, please contact:sales@kandaovr.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640978/Kandao_Meeting_Ultra_Achieves_Full_Certification_Zoom.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kandao-meeting-ultra-achieves-full-certification-by-zoom-perfectly-compatible-with-zoom-rooms-302400897.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"
News to go
Bonus psicologo, dal 15 aprile le graduatorie con i nuovi beneficiari
News to go
Papa Francesco, sciolta la prognosi: le sue condizioni oggi
News to go
Riforma fiscale terzo settore, via libera dall’Europa
News to go
Caro caffè, ecco le città dove costa di più
News to go
Israele-Gaza, negoziati a Doha
News to go
Da carenza a eccesso di medici, 60mila in cerca di lavoro entro il 2032


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza