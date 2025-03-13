Kandao Meeting Ultra Achieves Full Certification by Zoom, Perfectly Compatible with Zoom Rooms

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao is excited to announce that the Kandao Meeting Ultra has achieved full certification by Zoom, ensuring seamless compatibility with Zoom Rooms. This all-in-one video conferencing solution is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms (2-18 participants) and delivers exceptional video and audio quality for a fully immersive meeting experience. Additionally, it supports combining up to 4 units with the Kandao Meeting Omni software, meeting the requirements of larger meeting rooms for a scalable and flexible conferencing solution.

Kandao Meeting Ultra features a 360-degree panoramic camera, dual 4K HDR capture, and dual 15.6" FHD touchscreens, providing clear, real-time visuals and intuitive controls. Equipped with AI face and motion tracking, it automatically highlights the active speaker, while advanced noise cancellation ensures crystal-clear audio. Its 5-in-1 design combines touchscreens, camera, omni-directional microphones, hi-fi speaker, and cutting-edge AI for an effortless and professional meeting experience.

With its simple, built-in Android OS, the Kandao Meeting Ultra works both as a standalone device or a USB camera, offering full compatibility with popular platforms like Zoom, Tencent Meeting, Skype, and Microsoft Teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with Zoom to bring the Kandao Meeting Ultra to organizations seeking an innovative and reliable video conferencing solution," said Dan, CEO at Kandao.

The Kandao Meeting Ultra has received multiple prestigious awards, including the CES Innovation Award 2023, the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2023, and the iF Design Award 2023, recognizing its excellence in design and functionality.

Kandao Meeting Ultra is available now, ready to transform how teams collaborate in hybrid and remote settings. For more information, visit https://www.kandaovr.com/meeting-ultra.

About Kandao

Kandao is a leader in 360° video and camera technologies, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for communication, collaboration, and creativity.

For business inquiries, please contact:sales@kandaovr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640978/Kandao_Meeting_Ultra_Achieves_Full_Certification_Zoom.jpg