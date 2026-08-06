KANEBO selects Eastman Cristal™ One IM812 for luxury overcap packaging

Premium cosmetics brand chose recyclable material for an overcap that delivers aesthetics, strength and sustainability.

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestigious Japanese cosmetics brand KANEBO has selected Eastman Cristal™ One IM812 specialty PET resin for the overcap of its new Generating Essentials Treatment Lotion.

"Rooted in KANEBO's 'Progress Care' philosophy and our message, 'Going beyond beauty, KANEBO heightens hope,' this lotion reflects our approach to supporting skin through different stages of life rather than focusing on anti-aging," said Shinsuke Magai, KANEBO designer. "We wanted the packaging to bring that philosophy to life through a design that conveys both refinement and progression."

For the thick-walled black overcap, KANEBO needed a material that could meet demanding performance and design requirements, especially given the cap's heavier construction. Cristal One IM812 met that challenge by passing drop impact testing and maintaining required strength after post-mold painting.

Cristal One IM812 delivered the precise aesthetic KANEBO envisioned: a clean, high-quality black with the right gloss and a subtle transition from opaque black to a more transparent black gradient at the top. This combination of toughness, transparency and color precision helped create a refined premium look without making the package appear overly heavy.

"From an engineering perspective, this packaging required careful alignment of material performance, processing and finish," said Shota Kawasaki, KANEBO packaging engineer. "We evaluated several candidate materials, and Cristal One IM812 proved to be the best match for our needs."

This specialty material can be injection molded and is designed to provide high transparency and toughness for premium cosmetic components.

KANEBO selected this specialty PET resin for its sustainability benefits, as it is recyclable in the PET recycling stream. Although compliance with the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) was not an immediate requirement for a product sold primarily in Asian markets, KANEBO chose to go a step further by adopting a material that aligns with anticipated future regulatory expectations.

Market response has been positive since the lotion's January 2026 launch, and KANEBO plans to expand use of Cristal One Renew IM812 in upcoming products.

"KANEBO's adoption of Cristal One IM812 in its product cap is meaningful to Eastman," said Tara Cary, Eastman marketing manager for cosmetics and personal care packaging. "This commercial example shows how Eastman's materials can help beauty brands address the challenge of combining sustainability with uncompromised appearance, durability and function."

Kao, KANEBO's parent company, has partnered with Eastman for many years. Built through collaboration on Eastman material innovations, the longstanding relationship reflects Kao's confidence in Eastman's global technical support and materials expertise for cosmetic packaging that demands premium finishes and reliable performance.

About KANEBOKANEBO is a prestigious Japanese cosmetics brand that conveys a message of hope, not just beauty. Centered on skin care, the brand also offers a full range of makeup products. At the heart of KANEBO's skin care is a signature cream inspired by Taishi. Taishi (胎脂) is the Japanese term for vernix caseosa, a naturally disappearing substance that protects a baby's immature stratum corneum from environmental changes and dryness. Through its unique skin care and makeup, KANEBO empowers individuals to pursue their aspirations while fostering a positive mindset.

About Eastman Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 13,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2025 revenue of approximately $8.8 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Media ContactEastmanJacob Teetzmann, APRjteetzmann@tombras.com

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