Karsan's Autonomous e-ATAK Tested and Approved on High-Traffic Routes in Paris

ISTANBUL, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karsan, the world's technology-focused mobility brand in next-generation public transportation, has successfully completed a six-month comprehensive project with the RATP Group, one of the leading public transportation operators in Paris, France. As part of the project, the vehicle completed approximately 3,000 kilometers of autonomous driving under real-world urban conditions including open traffic and the presence of pedestrians with an average of five hours of daily operation. As part of the project, Autonomous e-ATAK successfully passed comprehensive technical validation processes conducted at the test track of UTAC, one of France's leading automotive testing and certification organizations. Based on the results obtained, the vehicle received nationwide testing approval from the DGEC, the body responsible for autonomous mobility testing and approval processes under the French Ministry of Transport thereby gaining the authorization to conduct autonomous operations in open traffic in France. Noting that the project was carried out on one of Paris's busy and critical routes, Karsan CEO Okan Baş stated, "Our vehicle demonstrated its operational capabilities by successfully testing advanced driving scenarios such as navigation in mixed traffic conditions, precise parking at stops, and real-time interaction with traffic lights and intersections. "During the six-month testing period, the vehicle achieved a 98% success rate in autonomous driving without driver intervention. This rate serves as concrete proof of the high reliability and operational maturity of our autonomous solution."

With its vision of "Staying One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility," Karsan, a pioneer in the global transformation of public transportation, continues to reshape the industry's dynamics through its autonomous initiatives. In this context, Karsan which has successfully passed tests conducted by leading global authorities, was actively tested in autonomous driving mode on Paris's busy and critical Route 393.

Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK Earns Global Recognition with Test Approval from the French Ministry of Transport

Autonomous e-ATAK, developed by Karsan in collaboration with its technology partner ADASTEC, has successfully completed a six-month long-term project with the RATP Group (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens), one of the leading public transportation operators based in Paris, France. As part of the project, the vehicle completed approximately 3,000 kilometers of autonomous driving in real-world urban conditions including open traffic and environments with both vehicles and pedestrians—with an average of 5 hours of active operation per day. The achieved 98% autonomous driving rate demonstrated the solution's high reliability and operational maturity in the field. Testing activities under the project were conducted by RATP at UTAC's test track. Following comprehensive evaluations conducted under the supervision of French regulatory authorities, the project received nationwide testing approval from the DGEC, the agency within the French Ministry of Transport responsible for autonomous mobility approval processes. With this approval, the Autonomous e-ATAK achieved "Operational Approval" status to conduct autonomous operations in open traffic. In this regard, the project has positioned itself as one of the pioneering and benchmark autonomous public transportation applications in Europe to have received regulatory approval under real-world traffic conditions.

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