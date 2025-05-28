KEENON Robotics Marks European Debut of New KLEENBOT Models at ISSA PULIRE 2025

MILAN, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, a leading global provider of embodied AI service robotics, is showcasing its latest KLEENBOT lineup at ISSA PULIRE 2025, taking place from May 27 to 29 at Fiera Milano, Milan. The European debut of the KLEENBOT C40, C20, and C30 marks a significant move in the company's expansion into the European market with its smart cleaning line for commercial and industrial spaces.

The latest KLEENBOT models deliver industry-leading adaptability and versatility, meeting real-time hygiene needs across retail, offices, hospitality and beyond. These high-performance, low-maintenance robots from KEENON's expanding cleaning solutions portfolio maintain hygiene standards even during opening hours. KEENON's AI-driven technologies optimize cleaning workflows and standardization, creating new value for commercial users.

Leading the range, the professional 4-in-1 robot cleaner KLEENBOT C40 features a proprietary triple-brush design that sweeps, vacuums, and dust-pushes in a single pass, followed by instant drying. Its triple-roller structure enables simultaneous sweeping and scrubbing, doubling efficiency compared to conventional models, while allowing the C40 to easily adapt to various surfaces including carpet, tile, and hardwood. It can conduct a thorough cleaning in complex environments, and connects to KEENON's digital platform for real-time task scheduling. The KLEENBOT C20 maneuvers easily between shelves and under desks with its 35 cm ultra-flat body. It integrates sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping in one compact unit, reaching corners and under furniture where larger machines cannot. Its modular design enables quick detachment and easy maintenance. The KLEENBOT C30 features 19,000Pa suction power with slip-prevention waterless cleaning technology, removing embedded debris from carpets while safely operating in high-traffic areas. Its automatic recharge-resume function and quiet operation ensure continuous daytime cleaning performance.

"Europe is a strategic market for KEENON Robotics, especially as intelligent cleaning technologies become essential to driving operational efficiency and sustainability," said scohn Wang, Head of Regional Business for EMEA. "With the rise of AI, we are committed to empowering European businesses with smart, reliable solutions that help them meet today's challenges."

At ISSA PULIRE 2025, KEENON reinforced its commitment to Europe's commercial cleaning market. The company will drive local innovation and automation with partners to enable next-gen cleaning operations across the region.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010 and is trusted by businesses worldwide.

