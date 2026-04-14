KEENON Robotics Showcased Autonomous Cleaning Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Interclean Amsterdam 2026, KEENON Robotics showcased how next-generation automation is reshaping facility management (FM) through Sustainable Intelligence and Multi-Robot Collaboration. As labor shortages, rising operational complexity, and higher expectations around consistency continue to challenge the FM industry, KEENON presented a professional cleaning fleet built for more autonomous, scalable, and efficient operations.

AI Patrol Inspection for more responsive cleaning

A key highlight was KEENON's AI Patrol Inspection capability which enables robots to identify common dry and wet debris, automatically switch cleaning modes, and calculate the shortest response path. This allows robots to move beyond fixed-route cleaning and respond more dynamically to real-time operational needs.

A differentiated product lineup for diverse environments

KEENON showcased the KLEENBOT series as a complete portfolio for different commercial scenarios. KLEENBOT C55 is designed for large spaces above 3,000m², offering strong capacity, longer runtime, and broad coverage for demanding environments such as factories and logistics hubs. KLEENBOT C40, aimed at mid-sized commercial settings including supermarkets, hotels, offices, and hospitals, stood out for KEENON's pioneering dry-wet separation design. Built around its signature triple-brush system, the C40 separates dry and wet waste in a single workflow, addressing long-standing user pain points such as odor caused by mixed waste and the difficulty of cleaning wastewater tanks, while also improving maintenance convenience and overall cleaning efficiency. KLEENBOT C30 is tailored for premium settings such as hotels and offices, delivering a quieter, water-free dry-cleaning solution for surfaces ranging from marble to carpets.

Effective Multi-Robot Collaboration, Better Service Efficiency

Beyond individual products, KEENON highlighted the value of Multi-Robot Collaboration. With a portfolio spanning cleaning, delivery, and humanoid robots, KEENON demonstrated how different robot types can work together in coordinated deployments to improve service efficiency and operational responsiveness in complex commercial environments. From 10 to 20+ robots operating in single venues to a mixed fleet of 8 robots across 6 types at facilities like a franchised luxurious hotel, KEENON delivers proven multi-robot efficiency.

From specialized robots to a broader vision

KEENON closed the showcase by reinforcing its broader strategy of combining general-purpose humanoid robots with specialized service robots. Backed by 16 years of robotics innovation, the company continues to scale real-world deployment while advancing its long-term vision of "10 Billion + 1 Robot"—a future in which every person is supported by a robotic partner.

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