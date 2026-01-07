Keypoint Intelligence to Acquire DataMaster Online (DMO), Expanding European Reach and Dealer-Focused Intelligence

Acquisition strengthens Keypoint Intelligence's presence in Europe while accelerating DMO's growth as part of a more global organization

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DataMaster Online (DMO), a benchmark service and testing resource for the print industry. The acquisition will strengthen Keypoint Intelligence's presence in Europe and expand the resources available to the dealer community across the region.

"DMO has built a strong reputation in France for practical benchmarking and market insight," said Anthony Sci, President and CEO of Keypoint Intelligence. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in Europe and helps us deliver more to the dealer community there, including greater access to data, deeper local perspective, and expanded support for the channel."

"Joining Keypoint Intelligence is an important step for DMO," said Paul-Jacques Moreau, owner of DataMaster (DMO). "Becoming part of a more global organization will help us expand our reach and continue building the service for our subscribers and partners."

"With Atar Capital's continued investment in Keypoint Intelligence, this acquisition brings together DMO's trusted European benchmarking presence and Keypoint's global scale to deliver broader access to research, testing, and market insight for dealers across Europe," said Cyrus Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner at Atar Capital. "It's a strong platform move that supports growth through expanded coverage, enhanced service capabilities, and long-term value creation."

DMO will continue to serve its customers without interruption, and both organizations will work together to broaden coverage and increase access to insights for manufacturers, dealers, and partners throughout Europe. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

