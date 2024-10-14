Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Kliro Capital Partners and ICB launch Fortitude Spirits Group to create, nurture and scale spirits brands

14 ottobre 2024 | 18.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kliro Capital Partners, who acquired ICB in June 2023, today announce the launch of Fortitude Spirits Group, with the ambition to become one of the leading independent UK spirits companies. Fortitude Spirits Group, led by industry experts and with significant production investment, will co-operate with industry partners to create value across production, brand building and distribution.  

Fortitude Spirits Group includes 3 divisions:

Fortitude Spirits Group will be led by:

Fortitude Spirits Group Chairman, Warren Scott says: "Fortitude Spirits Group will offer a unique service to customers, brand owners and consumers. The group will strive to discover new sources of category growth across every price point, break new boundaries in spirit creation and be a pioneering partner to guide customers and brand owners towards the shared spirit of success."

Key Facts

LinkedIn: Fortitude Drinks UK, ICB Distillers

Contacts:

UK distribution: cpountney@fortitudedrinks.co.uk

Premium Brands: amcleod@fortitudespirits.com

Contract distilling and manufacturing: cdmenquires@icbrands.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529944/Fortitude_Spirits_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kliro-capital-partners-and-icb-launch-fortitude-spirits-group-to-create-nurture-and-scale-spirits-brands-302275401.html

