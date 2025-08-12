circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Learning Tree International Announces New ISACA AI Certifications and Elite+ Partnership

12 agosto 2025 | 18.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International is proud to announce its designation as a global Elite+ Partner and authorized official training provider for ISACA certifications. This milestone reinforces Learning Tree's leadership in delivering top-tier enterprise training across North America and signals its strategic global expansion.

Learning Tree is also introducing training for three of ISACA's newest certifications, designed to address emerging technology challenges:

"Achieving Elite+ partnership status with ISACA underscores our commitment to preparing learners with both top-tier certifications and the future-ready skills," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree International. "As technology evolves, so must the professionals who lead it. Our collaboration with ISACA ensures organizations can confidently develop talent to build resilient, secure, and forward-thinking enterprises."

With these new AI and cloud certifications, Learning Tree is equipping professionals to lead in an era where governance, ethics, and security are critical to innovation. These offerings reflect Learning Tree's mission to help global enterprises adapt, grow, and thrive in today's complex digital landscape.

About Learning Tree International

For over 50 years, Learning Tree International has been a trusted partner in workforce transformation, providing both strategic workforce development and managed learning services. Its portfolio spans technical skills training, leadership development, cybersecurity, project management, AI certifications, and more. Learning Tree's team of real-world expert instructors, brings a library of proprietary and partner content to life, delivering best-in-class training that meets the needs of today's workforce.

For more information,visit Artificial Intelligence Training and Talent Solutions | Learning Tree or contact Inquiries@Learningtree.com.

Media Contact:

Saveeta Pillai

Global Head of Marketing

Saveeta_Pillai@LearningTree.com

703.925.6305

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893689/Learning_Tree_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/learning-tree-international-announces-new-isaca-ai-certifications-and-elite-partnership-302527864.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48672 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Appicca incendio in Irpinia, 58enne incastrato da telecamere - Video
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna
News to go
Al-Jazeera: "Uccisi a Gaza 5 nostri reporter"
News to go
Tassa di soggiorno, ricavi in salita nel 2024
News to go
Crescono i casi di 'sharenting' in Italia e aumentano le denunce tra genitori separati
News to go
Anziani al volante, allo studio una stretta sulle patenti
News to go
Lotteria Italia, oltre 32 milioni di euro di premi 'dimenticati' dal 2002 a oggi
News to go
Shein, multa dell'Antitrust da 1 milione di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza