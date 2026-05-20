Leo Cancer Care Secures CE Mark for Marie®, Advancing Upright Radiotherapy in Europe

Leo Cancer Care's CE mark approval for Marie® signals a transformative shift in how radiotherapy is delivered across Europe.

CRAWLEY, England, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Cancer Care today announced that its flagship Marie® upright radiotherapy system has received CE marking, clearing the way for commercial deployment across Europe and marking a significant advancement in how radiotherapy can be delivered. The approval brings to Europe an upright treatment technology that has already gained clinical momentum in the United States.

A new approach centred on the patient

For decades, radiotherapy has required patients to lie flat and remain still, an approach that has shaped everything from system design to clinical workflows - Marie® rethinks that convention entirely. By enabling treatment in an upright position, Leo Cancer Care is introducing a new paradigm: one designed to truly put the patient at the centre of care.

"This is more than a regulatory milestone - it marks the moment upright radiotherapy becomes a clinical reality for patients in Europe," said Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care, "Marie® redefines what's possible in cancer treatment, combining human-centred design with the flexibility to support both current and emerging treatment modalities."

By enabling upright treatment delivery, Marie also has the potential to simplify treatment room design and improve operational efficiency for cancer centres.

Upright radiotherapy, designed to integrate with emerging and future therapies

Marie® is the first solution of its kind to combine upright patient positioning with a beam-agnostic architecture compatible with multiple particle therapy modalities. This positions Marie® not just as an innovation, but as a future-ready platform for next-generation radiotherapy.

Key potential benefits include:

Bringing this advanced treatment modality to Europe

CE marking confirms that Marie meets the highest European standards for safety, performance and clinical readiness - the result of years of research, engineering and clinical collaboration with partners across the radiation oncology ecosystem.

Centre Léon Bérard, a hospital that is entirely dedicated to cancer care and research, has been a long-term research partner of Leo Cancer Care. Following CE mark approval, the collaboration will now expand to focus on anatomical imaging and positioning in the upright orientation using Marie's upright CT capabilities.

A pivotal advancement in refining the frontiers of hadrontherapy

For Leo Cancer Care, this milestone is just the beginning, as European installations have begun with Centro Nazionale di Adroterapia Oncologica (CNAO) in Italy, with the aim of commencing treatments before the end of the year.

The Director General of the Centro Nazionale di Adroterapia Oncologica, Dr. Sandro Rossi, remarked on the collaboration with Leo Cancer Care (LCC):

"The integration of the LCC upright positioning system into our clinical workflow marks a transformative milestone for CNAO. By pairing LCC's innovative technology with our horizontal multi-ion beam, we are introducing a sophisticated new modality designed to optimize treatment precision and fundamentally enhance clinical throughput.

This synergy between upright positioning technologies and our clinical expertise does more: it reinforces our commitment to delivering accessible, human-centric, individually tailored and advanced oncological solutions. We look forward to working closely with the Leo Cancer Care team as we move toward installation, commissioning and first patient treatments."

With regulatory approval now in place, Leo Cancer Care is working with other leading cancer centres across Europe to bring upright radiotherapy into clinical practice, accelerating adoption of a solution designed to prioritise both treatment precision and patient experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984245/LEOCC_Marie.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740062/5980168/Leo_Cancer_Care_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leo-cancer-care-secures-ce-mark-for-marie-advancing-upright-radiotherapy-in-europe-302777824.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.