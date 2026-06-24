LONGi Becomes an Official Partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026

"Power the Limitless": the theme uniting LONGi and the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON in a shared drive to push past limits, as LONGi takes a deeper step into Europe.

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a global energy transition leader with integrated solar-plus-storage solutions, today announced at Intersolar Europe 2026 that it will become an Official Partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026, held on 27 September 2026.

The partnership marks LONGi's first collaboration with an Abbott World Marathon Major and a significant milestone in its commitment to Europe. It also introduces EcoLife, LONGi's premium home energy brand, to households across the region as demand for clean energy grows.

The world's No.1 solar module maker meets the world's fastest marathon

Widely acknowledged as the world's fastest course, the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON has hosted countless world records, driving the sport ever nearer to the once-unthinkable two-hour barrier. It is, above all, about human potential.

LONGi is driven by the same instinct. Through industry-leading innovation, it sets new benchmarks in cell efficiency, work that has made it the world's No.1 solar module manufacturer (Wood Mackenzie, 2026).

That shared pursuit is captured in the partnership theme, "Power the Limitless", a drive to push beyond boundaries on the course and in the lab.

"The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON represents excellence, endurance and global inspiration. Those same values drive LONGi's pursuit of innovation. This partnership lets us carry that belief to a global stage and prove that clean energy, like the runners themselves, can always go further."said Charles Jiang, Vice President, LONGi.

EcoLife brings LONGi's solar technology to European households

Europe remains a defining market in the global energy transition, driven by rising demand for energy independence and sustainability.

EcoLife reflects LONGi's vision for residential energy: a premium home solution combining high-performance solar technology, proven reliability and design-led innovation to help European households generate and use energy more efficiently.

By partnering with an event that draws participants and spectators worldwide, LONGi brings clean energy further into everyday life.

Two partners committed to a sustainable future

Sustainability is a shared commitment. Through its "Solar for Solar" initiative, LONGi is advancing toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Likewise, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON integrates sustainability across environmental, economic and social dimensions, creating lasting value beyond race day.

"The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON has always been about what people can achieve when they push past their limits — and, increasingly, about doing it responsibly. In LONGi we have found a partner who shares both: a belief in human potential and a serious record on sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them, and to bring clean energy into one of the world's great sporting moments."said Christian Jost, CEO of SCC EVENTS, organizer of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON

Details of LONGi's activation will be announced closer to the event.

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