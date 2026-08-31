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LONGWELL EC FanWall Technology Reduces CRAH Fan Energy 38% for Next-Generation AI Data Centers

31 agosto 2026 | 06.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Top-3 global precision cooling OEM moved from spec lock to mass production in 90 days; CRAH system PUE contribution improved from a 1.42 baseline to 1.28.

NINGBO, China, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGWELL (Ningbo Longwell Electric Technology Co., Ltd.), a global EC fan and motor manufacturer founded in 1990, today released its AI-Era Data Center Cooling Pack. At its core, the LWBE3G plug-fan platform enables FanWall arrays that cut CRAH fan energy by 38%.

Working with a top-3 global precision cooling OEM, LONGWELL delivered 12 engineering samples in 35 days and passed DV/PV at 100% first time. The incumbent European supplier had quoted 14 months of development plus six months of ramp while LONGWELL used 90 days from spec lock to mass production. Recorded outcomes: 38% fan energy reduction, 6.5 dB(A) lower noise, CRAH system PUE contribution from 1.42 to 1.28, and zero field failures. The customer's first PO was 1,500 units; 2025 deliveries exceeded 80,000 units under a 2025–2027 framework agreement with a 60,000-unit annual minimum.

As AI compute scales, rack heat density has jumped from 15-20 kW to 60-100 kW in two years, with next-generation platforms pushing beyond 100 kW. LONGWELL covers the full airflow chain: LWBE3G EC plug fans for CRAH/CRAC, LWAE3G EC axial fans for condensers and cooling towers, with Modbus control, N+1 automatic failover, and optional bearing vibration sensors giving 30–90 days of end-of-life warning. The full 28-page Data Center Cooling Pack is available at https://www.longwellfans.com/solutions/data-center-cooling/ 

"AI compute has redefined data center cooling," said Bruce Li, Founder & CEO of LONGWELL. "Above 60 kW per rack, the fan stage is no longer a component choice — it decides whether a PUE target is reachable at all."

About LONGWELL: Founded in 1990 in Yuyao, Ningbo, China, LONGWELL designs and manufactures EC and AC fans and motors for HVACR and industrial applications, exporting to more than 30 countries with annual data center fan capacity exceeding 120,000 units. Learn more at longwellfans.com.

Performance figures reflect a specific project and duty point; final selection should be confirmed by duty point, voltage/control, mounting and project validation. Comparative timelines and energy figures refer to the equipment replaced in that project and imply no affiliation or endorsement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longwell-ec-fanwall-technology-reduces-crah-fan-energy-38-for-next-generation-ai-data-centers-302864627.html

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