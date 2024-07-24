Cerca nel sito
 
Comunicato stampa

Luxury in Every Detail: A Thoughtful Celebration of Love at Dorsett Kai Tak

24 luglio 2024 | 10.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Opening its doors on September 26th, Dorsett Kai Tak is set to be Hong Kong's most desired wedding destination. Believing true hospitality lies in attention to detail, Dorsett guides couples through their Wedding Journey - from planning to the big day - providing unparalleled personalised service every step of the way.

The Dorsett Kai Tak Wedding Journey*

● Pre-wedding meal plans with Nutrition Kitchen

● Custom Signature Wedding Cocktail masterclass at Jin Bo Law, Dorsett Kai Tak's Skybar

● A Signature Wedding Scent workshop with BeCandle

● After party catering by Shake Shack

● Complimentary 1-night stay at Premier City Sky View Room with breakfast for two

Magnificent banquets start from HK$12,388 for lunch and HK$16,388 for dinner (12 guests per table). Banquets take place in the impressive 415 sq.m Grand Ballroom, featuring 7m double-height ceilings and a 4K LED display.

*The Wedding Journey is complimentary for couples who commit to a minimum of 10 tables for dinner and 15 tables for lunch.

Couples can opt for an outdoor ceremony at the podium area, featuring an iridescent backdrop of the new "Pearl of the Orient" Hong Kong Stadium, for only an additional HK$388 per person.

For more details on the wedding package, please visit the Dorsett Kai Tak Wedding Package.

Inspired by marina lifestyle, the new Dorsett Kai Tak flagship hotel will offer balcony suites and interconnecting room options. The hotel will also feature a Presidential Harbour View Pool Suite with its own 10-metre lap pool, and Garden Penthouse Harbour View Two-Bedroom Suite.

About Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hospitality International is a rapidly expanding hotel group headquartered in Hong Kong. With a presence in 22 major cities worldwide and a total of 53 properties, we offer a diverse range of accommodations through our four core brands: Dorsett Hotels, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection, and Silka. The group has hotels located in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. To learn more about DHI, visit www.dorsett.com.

Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong

Address: 43 Shing Kai Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Website: https://www.dorsetthotels.com/dorsett-kai-tak

Facebook @dorsettkaitak | Instagram @dorsettkaitak

