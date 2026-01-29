circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Mayilaa -- A Newton Cinema Production -- Announces World Premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)

29 gennaio 2026 | 10.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Cinema announces that its feature film Mayilaa has been officially selected for the Bright Future section at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The selection highlights the festival's focus on discovering new voices from around the world.

Directed by Semmalar Annam, Mayilaa explores the lives and experiences of working women, portraying their challenges and perspectives with clarity.

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who presents the film, said, "'Mayilaa' captures the realities and inner world of working women. With honest cinematic language, Semmalar Annam portrays a woman's world with natural nuance. Actors Melody and Sudar deliver strong performances. 'Mayilaa' deeply moved me like a poem."

Building on this portrayal, Mayilaa demonstrates how storytelling can reflect everyday experiences and highlight underrepresented perspectives. Its narrative emphasizes the significance of original voices and socially conscious cinema, aligning with Newton Cinema's mission to support filmmakers whose work engages audiences beyond local contexts.

"Mayilaa is a content-driven film that captures the experiences and resilience of women through Semmalar Annam's storytelling. Supporting original voices and socially relevant cinema remains central to Newton Cinema's vision, and the film's selection at IFFR is encouraging," says Anto Chittilappilly, Founder and CEO of Newton Cinema.

The film's cast and crew include Melody, Sudar, Vinoth Janakiraman for cinematography, A. Sreekar Prasad for editing, and Anand Krishnamoorthi for sound design, contributing to the film's immersive experience.

Mayilaa addresses themes relevant across cultures and communities, providing insight into lives often unseen. The film reflects the director's vision and the production house's collaborative approach, showing that character-driven stories can resonate with international audiences.

With Mayilaa, Newton Cinema continues to support films that are socially relevant and to nurture filmmakers seeking wider visibility for their work.

About Newton CinemaNewton Cinema is an international production house supporting meaningful storytelling. Focusing on emerging filmmakers, it produces films that connect globally while reflecting local realities.

For more information, visit https://www.newtoncinema.com@Newton_Cinema  (Instagram), @Newtoncinema (Twitter) and  Newton Cinema (Facebook) 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871820/Newton_Cinema.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871819/Newton_Cinema.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mayilaa--a-newton-cinema-production--announces-world-premiere-at-the-55th-international-film-festival-rotterdam-iffr-302673257.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Franco svizzero vola ai massimi da oltre 10 anni
News to go
Stretta sui tatuaggi, arriva il consenso informato
News to go
Pensionati, le prime scadenze in arrivo nel 2026
Violenza sulle donne, Schlein: "Testo Bongiorno irricevibile, ho sentito Meloni e gliel’ho detto"
News to go
Maltempo in Sicilia, si contano i danni
Mercosur, Paganini (ICE Bruxelles): "Da farmaceutica ad automotive e IGP, tutte le opportunità per l'Italia" - Video
News to go
Migranti, nel 2025 almeno 1.314 sono morti nel Mediterraneo centrale
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, ecco perché si celebra il 27 gennaio
Milano, 28enne ucciso in operazione antidroga: il videoselfie della nostra inviata
Sabrina Impacciatore: "I set americani? Se non funzioni ti mandano a casa" - Video
News to go
Polizze catastrofali, i danni del ciclone Harry riaccendono il dibattito
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza