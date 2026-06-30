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MDT Launches AMR4020VD High-Precision Magnetic Scale Sensor IC

30 giugno 2026 | 21.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

— Advanced Sensor Design and Innovative Package Design Enable Parallel PCB Mounting for Compact, High-Precision Industrial Motion Control Systems

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, today announced the launch of its AMR4020VD high-precision magnetic scale sensor IC for linear and rotary displacement measurement. MDT will showcase the new sensor, together with its latest TMR and AMR magnetic sensor portfolio, at Electronica Shanghai 2026 (Booth N3.501).

The AMR4020VD combines MDT's advanced AMR sensor design with innovative package design to deliver high measurement accuracy, excellent temperature stability, outstanding immunity to external magnetic field interference, and easier system integration for compact encoder designs. The sensor significantly relaxes the alignment and mounting constraints of conventional magnetic scale sensors, giving engineers greater design flexibility for next-generation encoder and motion control systems.

A key innovation of the AMR4020VD is its support for both perpendicular and parallel PCB mounting relative to the magnetic scale or magnetic ring. Unlike conventional solutions that require the sensor to be mounted along the PCB edge, the AMR4020VD enables parallel PCB mounting, maximizing board space utilization while simplifying routing and system integration. The innovative configuration also enables more consistent air-gap control during assembly, improving assembly consistency and manufacturing yield while maintaining high positioning accuracy. By removing longstanding PCB layout and assembly constraints, the AMR4020VD gives encoder designers greater freedom to develop smaller, more reliable, and more cost-effective industrial motion control systems.

The AMR4020VD is ideal for industrial encoders, CNC machines, linear motors, robotics, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, precision positioning stages, and other high-performance motion control applications.

Key Features

The AMR4020VD is available through DigiKey and MDT's online store at www.tmr-sensors.com. For volume pricing, delivery information, or technical support, please contact MDT Global Sales at sales@dowayusa.com.

About MDTMultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and its self-owned state-of-the-art TMR manufacturing facilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media ContactsMDT sales department, sales@dowayusa.com, sales@dowaytech.comTel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)

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