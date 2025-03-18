circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:08
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Medit Launches a New All-on-X Solution, Medit SmartX

18 marzo 2025 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, has launched its latest All-on-X solution, Medit SmartX. This innovative solution empowers implant clinicians to fully leverage the potential of the digital ecosystem.

Medit SmartX integrates with a wide range of implant scan bodies, offering flexibility while enabling users to effortlessly verify implant positions without the need for complex procedures or additional scanners. It seamlessly integrates into existing setups, allowing users to choose their preferred scan bodies (Scan Ladder, Smart Flag), thereby maximizing flexibility and minimizing extra steps.

Key Features of Medit SmartX include:

Medit revolutionized the market in 2018 with its first intraoral scanner, offering high precision and user-friendly options at a significantly lower cost than competitors. Following this success, Medit introduced its best-selling i700 in 2021, i700 Wireless, and i600 in 2022, and i900 in 2024, providing a complete range of scanners for all types of dental practices.

Medit is expanding its influence beyond intraoral scanner hardware to software and services, through integration partnerships. By offering an open ecosystem of digital dentistry, Medit aims to influence the entire workflow process at dental clinics.

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs. MEDIT has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website (www.medit.com).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641781/Medit_Launches_a_New_All_on_X_Solution_Medit_SmartX.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-launches-a-new-all-on-x-solution-medit-smartx-302401860.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, martedì colloquio tra Trump e Putin
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza