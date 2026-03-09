Meet Optro: AuditBoard Unveils New Identity as AI Transforms GRC

Global leader evolves brand, redefining GRC for agentic risk management.

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard, the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced it has rebranded as Optro. This new identity reflects the value Optro provides to teams: a single, coherent view across audit, risk, infosec, and compliance, while staying true to the company's foundational vision of providing innovative solutions built by practitioners, for practitioners. The announcement took place at The Institute of Internal Auditors' Great Audit Minds conference in Las Vegas, NV.

Optro is built for the future of GRC: moving beyond reactive risk management toward proactive risk foresight enabled by agentic AI, and orchestrated by practitioners. Optro empowers teams to leverage best-in-class enterprise AI for GRC to transform risk into opportunity: continuously, accountably, and securely.

"Today, AuditBoard becomes Optro," said Raul Villar Jr., CEO, Optro. "This evolution reflects more than a new name. It represents the work we've done with our customers and partners to create an enterprise-grade, agentic system of action for modern risk practitioners. As we start this next chapter as Optro, our DNA and commitment to our amazing customer community remain the same."

Further accelerating its commitment to providing innovative solutions for risk teams, Optro recently announced its acquisition of FairNow, a purpose-built AI Governance solution, enhancing Optro's industry-leading capabilities with intelligent, automated, and step-by-step AI compliance guidance. The company has also made a string of strategic executive appointments over the past year, including Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., Chief Financial Officer Hugo Doetsch, Chief Growth Officer Jim Sperduto, and Chief Human Resources Officer Paaras Parker, all of whom are uniquely qualified to support Optro's next phase of growth.

"For the past decade, we have been synonymous with helping our customers see risk before it happens. As the industry enters the age of AI, where risk runs at machine speed, our mission has expanded," said April Crichlow, Chief Marketing Officer at Optro. "Today, we introduce Optro, a brand that captures our commitment to the future of GRC. This evolution reflects our mission to help customers spot risk and turn it into opportunity with unprecedented pace and precision."

Optro has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading GRC platform and rapid growth. Most recently, the company was named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards lists for Best Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software and Best Software for Enterprise Businesses. Optro was also named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the seventh consecutive year, named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders, and was named the "Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

About Optro Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

