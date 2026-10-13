Mibro Introduces Mibro Coach, Bringing AI-Powered Scientific Training to Beginner Runners

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart wearables maker Mibro has launched AeroPace, its new running smartwatch designed for beginner runners, introducing Mibro Coach*, an intelligent training system developed by the Mibro Sports Science Lab. By combining sports physiology models with AI agents, Mibro Coach makes scientific running more accessible, guiding runners through the full training journey, from assessment and planning to execution, recovery, and review.

Goes Beyond Simple Data Recording

Rather than simply tracking workout data, Mibro Coach helps runners understand their current ability and how to improve. It assesses performance using the VDOT running ability index, estimated VO2max general fitness reference, predicted race times from 5K to marathon, and individual training focus.

Drawing on training history, daily routines, and user preferences, the system develops increasingly personalized recommendations over time.

Intelligent Coaching Companions

Mibro Coach offers more than 20 goal-based training plans spanning four to 20 weeks. Daily sessions adapt to sleep, fatigue, and training status, with reduced intensity or additional recovery recommended when needed. Runners can also choose from five AI coaches, each with a distinct coaching style.

During runs, Mibro Coach tracks cadence, stride length, ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and other running dynamics. After each session, Mibro Coach delivers a structured post-run analysis that combines these metrics with training load, heart rate variability, sleep quality, and other data to highlight strengths and areas for improvement, suggest possible training-related factors and general next steps.

Through "Just Talk," runners can have natural, multi-turn conversations with their AI coach, while proactive alerts help them respond to changes in training status.

With Mibro Coach, Mibro aims to lower the barrier to scientific running by helping beginners turn performance data into personalized, data-informed training.

Availability and Pricing

Mibro AeroPace, equipped with Mibro Coach, will be available on Oct. 13, 2026, through Mibro's official channels. Pricing starts at 149.99 EUR.

About Mibro

With the philosophy of "Live Smart, Go Active," Mibro develops reliable and user-friendly wearable devices that support users throughout their fitness journeys.For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ or follow Mibro on Facebook and Instagram.

Business Inquiries: business@mibrofit.com

Media Contact: pr@mibrofit.com

*Mibro Coach features are intended for general fitness training purposes and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-introduces-mibro-coach-bringing-ai-powered-scientific-training-to-beginner-runners-302903483.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.