Mitrade Releases 2026 Outlook Report: Energy and Equity Volatility Key for EU CFD Traders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The year began on a volatile note as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Arctic raised fresh concerns for energy markets and investors across the European Union. Against this backdrop, Mitrade's latest report, "Financial Markets 2026: Volatility Catalysts in Gold, Silver, Oil, and Blue-Chip Stocks — A CFD Trader's Outlook," outlines the price risks shaping short-term positioning among EU traders as supply uncertainty and inflationary pressures influence market sentiment.

The report, now available to traders, highlights Brent oil as a key volatility source, with prices reacting to global supply risks — including instability in Venezuela — already in play as Brent maintains levels around current market trading. While Greenland's resources remain untapped, renewed geopolitical focus on the Arctic has amplified sentiment across strategic sectors. In the EU, energy price swings are feeding into downstream industries — from manufacturing to technology — as traders respond to rising input costs and supply chain strain.

"In today's climate, it's essential for CFD traders to monitor macroeconomic policy shifts, inflation data and geopolitical developments closely," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "These factors often trigger fast market movements, where CFDs offer the flexibility to manage exposure across asset classes with defined risk parameters. Mitrade's robust platform ecosystem integrates market data, analysis and educational tools — supporting informed decision-making during periods of elevated volatility."

Recognised in 2025 as Best Forex Broker Europe by Global Business Review Magazine and Most Reliable Broker Europe by World Business Outlook, the CFD broker demonstrates a continued commitment to reliability, trader-centricity and accessibility across Europe.

About MitradeMitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, FSCA and FSC. The brand offers access to global markets, connecting 6M+ traders to 800+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, and shares.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-releases-2026-outlook-report-energy-and-equity-volatility-key-for-eu-cfd-traders-302670989.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.