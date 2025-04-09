circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:45
MolecuLight Optimizes Burn Care with Advanced Bacterial Imaging at the American Burn Association 2025 Annual Meeting

09 aprile 2025 | 10.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for rapid bacterial detection in wounds, announces its presence at the American Burn Association (ABA) Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ, April 8-11. MolecuLight will showcase its innovative fluorescence imaging systems that empower providers with immediate, non-invasive bacterial visualization for optimized burn care.

Attendees at the ABA meeting will have the opportunity to:

"The ability to visualize bacteria in real-time with MolecuLight has far-reaching implications for improving burn wound reconstruction," says Dr. Erik Hanson-Viana. "By providing immediate, actionable information, MolecuLight has led to more precise interventions, ultimately improving reconstructive outcomes. My research also demonstrates the clear advantage of MolecuLight-targeted sampling over traditional methods, and I am thrilled to share these findings with my colleagues at the ABA meeting."

About MolecuLight Inc:

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

www.moleculight.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659606/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Optimizes_Burn_Care_with_Advanced_Bacter.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-optimizes-burn-care-with-advanced-bacterial-imaging-at-the-american-burn-association-2025-annual-meeting-302422559.html

