circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

MWC 2026 | Fibocom and du's ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution Reinvents Family Data Interaction with AI NAS

05 marzo 2026 | 19.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5 at the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC), Fibocom and du showcased the upgraded ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE solution featuring an enhanced AI NAS, further integrating 5G, AI and real-life scenarios. The upgrade transforms home storage from passive data retention into active intelligent management, delivering more personalized smart home experiences.

Fibocom first introduced the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE at NetworkX in France in October 2025, redefining the traditional 5G CPE form factor. The device integrates intelligent voice interaction, human and environmental sensing, and leverages Fibocom's proprietary FWA AI SkyEngine to enable multi-scenario applications including smart home network management, home security, and smart home control.

du positions AI-powered 5G CPE as a key enabler of premium fixed wireless access (FWA) services across residential, SME and enterprise markets in the UAE. By emphasizing intelligent self-optimization, ultra-low latency, high reliability and simplified deployment, du aims to deliver consistent gigabit connectivity while supporting cloud services, gaming and smart digital experiences.

The latest upgrade significantly enhances home data management. Powered by SkyEngine computing capabilities, the built-in AI NAS allows users to quickly locate photos by entering keywords, eliminating the need to manually search large file libraries. The system can also detect duplicate photos and notify users to free up storage space efficiently.

Natural voice interaction further simplifies the experience. Users can search content through voice commands, such as requesting "family photos from last summer at the beach," while the AI NAS automatically categorizes photos by location, time, people and themes to generate personalized digital albums.

All photo recognition and retrieval are processed locally through edge AI to ensure privacy and data security, supported by a physical privacy switch. The CPE also supports HDMI output, allowing users to display photos on larger screens via voice commands, enhancing shared family experiences.

By integrating AI NAS, intelligent interaction and network optimization, the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE continues evolving from traditional communication hardware into a full-scenario intelligent home hub, helping operators accelerate the shift toward platform-based services in the 5G FWA ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927067/AI_CPE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429567/LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2026--fibocom-and-dus-all-in-one-ai-cpe-solution-reinvents-family-data-interaction-with-ai-nas-302705775.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02312 en US Altro ICT Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump, Messi e la guerra contro l'Iran: lo show alla Casa Bianca - Video
Trump, meglio Messi o Pelé? "Leo è più forte" - Video
Cerno debutta con ‘2 Di Picche’: “Dalla parte dei cittadini, nessun antagonismo con colleghi Tg2” - Video
Da Sanremo a San Marino Song Contest, Ventura: “Felice per De Martino” - Video
Iran, distrutto stadio Azadi: il primo ad accogliere donne sugli spalti - Video﻿
Tram deragliato a Milano, il drammatico racconto della compagna di una delle due vittime - Video
News to go
Inflazione, come cambia da città a città: le più care e le più virtuose
News to go
Ddl antisemitismo, via libera dal Senato
Iran-Israele, duello tra i jet: abbattuto il caccia di Teheran - Video
News to go
Fuga da ChatGpt dopo accordo con il Pentagono, disinstallazioni +295% in un giorno
News to go
Produzione di latte in Italia, i numeri - Video
Pasdaran esultano per jet abbattuto, ma precipita caccia iraniano - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza