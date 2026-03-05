circle x black
Neolix RoboVans Adopted by IKEA China After Successful Pilot

05 marzo 2026
HEFEI, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix autonomous vehicles have been adopted by IKEA China following a pilot in Anhui Province that reduced average customer waiting times by two-thirds, improving the customer experience while also creating a more efficient workplace for employees.

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA franchisee, confirmed that the solution will now be permanently adopted at IKEA Hefei following the successful trial. During the pilot, Neolix vehicles transported customer orders from an external warehouse to the store for self-pick-up while also supporting in-store replenishment. Since the program began, Neolix vehicles have logged nearly 75,600 kilometers of autonomous driving.

The benefit was immediate. According to Ingka Group, for customers, the average waiting time for self-pickup orders dropped from six hours to just two, dramatically improving the overall customer experience and satisfaction. For the business, transportation costs between IKEA operational units were also reduced by more than 50%, offering a potential cost-efficient model for smaller stores or future formats.

The deployment illustrates how autonomous delivery is beginning to move from pilot projects into everyday operations. For large retailers, the technology offers a way to improve fulfillment efficiency while reducing logistics costs.

The vehicles used in the project are Neolix X6 models, offering a cargo capacity of 6m³ and a payload of more than 1t. They operate with Level 4 autonomous driving capability, meaning they can perform all driving tasks within designated environments without human intervention, while remaining remotely monitored for safety. The system is designed to operate reliably in complex environments, including rain, fog, snow, unpaved roads, narrow routes, and dense pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

Based on data and insights from the test, Ingka Group said IKEA is evaluating which markets would benefit from autonomous logistics where legislation and infrastructure are favourable. In China, IKEA is also exploring pilot programs for autonomous deliveries directly to customers.

Founded in Beijing, Neolix specializes in L4 autonomous delivery vehicles and has deployed its technology in more than 300 cities across 15 countries. The company's vehicles are used across diverse logistics applications, including in the retail sector, serving customers including IKEA as well as major convenience retail networks such as uSmile under China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Zhongbai Lawson and Meiyijia, reflecting how autonomous delivery systems are increasingly becoming part of everyday retail supply chains.

