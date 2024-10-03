New data indicates use of 3D specimen tomosynthesis can improve breast cancer surgical outcomes

ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO), three leading breast surgeons presented data demonstrating the clinical benefits of The MOZART® 3D Specimen Radiography System from KUBTEC®.

Dr. Ash Kothari (Guy's Hospital, UK), Dr. Tomasz Sachańbiński (Opole Oncology Center, Poland), and MUDr. Jan Beneš (České Budějovice Hospital, Czech Republic) each shared data from their respective institutions, all pointing to a consistent trend: use of The MOZART System can significantly reduce the need for re-excision surgeries for breast cancer patients. MUDr. Jan Beneš also presented data on how The MOZART System has enabled more healthy tissue preservation at his facility – an important factor in improving patient post-operative cosmesis.

"The MOZART System with its tomosynthesis imaging technology gives us immediate and highly detailed 3D information, which allows us to make more precise surgical decisions," remarked Dr. Kothari. "Reducing repeat surgeries is a huge benefit for patients and healthcare systems."

Data presented at the symposium reinforced prior clinical findings from the US, where The MOZART System has been a valuable tool for intraoperative margin assessment for several years. Multiple studies have shown that the system not only facilitates a reduction in re-excision rates, but can also lead to better patient cosmesis and overall surgical efficiency*

Richard Whelton, Head of Marketing at KUBTEC said, "We are thrilled to see this data coming from Europe, but it is not a surprise. At KUBTEC, we believe The MOZART System should become part of the standard of care for margin management. We'll be calling on more breast surgeons globally to contribute their data, so that together we can shape the future of breast surgery."

*For more information about The MOZART System, including details on previous studies, please visit www.kubtec.com. A recording of the symposium presentations will be available on the website.

