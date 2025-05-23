New Visions for the Future: 4th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair Kicks Off

NINGBO, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Ningbo External Communication Center:

On May 22, the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair opened in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. With the theme "New Visions for the Future," the event attracted over 15,000 professional visitors from 72 countries and regions. Import purchase intentions from CEECs are expected to exceed 10 billion yuan.

The 80,000-square-meter exhibition space is divided into two main sections: the CEEC exhibition zone and the export consumer goods zone. Covering 20,000 square meters, the CEEC zone features over 400 exhibitors showcasing more than 8,000 unique products, including Czech beer, Slovenian honey, Hungarian down products, and Slovenian ski gear. Meanwhile, the export consumer goods zone features over 1,000 Chinese enterprises presenting high-quality offerings such as consumer goods and smart technologies, giving global buyers an immersive technological showcase.

During the Expo, a number of events such as business matching activities and intergovernmental exchange activities will be staged. Besides, conferences such as the China-CEEC Joint Chamber of Commerce Meeting and the 7th China-CEEC Dialogue on Customs, Inspection and Quarantine Cooperation will be held to deepen the alignment of rules. Another side event, the 2025 China-CEEC Mayors Forum, focuses on shaping a new paradigm of urban governance, and the China-Central and Eastern Europe International Regatta will set sail for promoting people-to-people exchanges. In addition, interactive activities such as the "Hi-Go" CEEC Product Shopping Festival will be held in an online-offline hybrid form.

This year, Slovenia and Slovakia serve as the Guests of Honor. In addition to full participation from all 14 CEECs, exhibitors from nine other countries—including the UK, France and Germany—are attending the Expo for the first time. Moreover, institutions such as the World Bank, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, and world-renowned enterprises including Sanofi, Novartis, and Morgan Stanley have been invited to attend the event.

Looking ahead, the Expo aims to unlock greater potential and expand the scope of cooperation. By promoting a regularized mechanism for exchanges and collaboration, it seeks to capitalize on new opportunities in industrial transformation and investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694297/image_5019309_41472051.jpg

