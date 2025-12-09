Nobel Sustainability Trust Successfully Concludes 2025 Miami Summit

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) successfully hosted its 2025 Annual Summit in Miami on 5 December 2025, at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for a sustainable future.

The summit opened with an elegant Gala Dinner moderated by renowned journalist Gloria Ordaz, featuring a welcome address by NST leadership and representatives of the Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, followed by a special keynote remark by Ambassador Andrew Jackson Young and an honored VIP dignitary.

The official summit was moderated by global entrepreneur Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network and co-founder of Priceline/Booking.com. Opening remarks were delivered by Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust and remarks from Johan Rockström.

A highlight of the morning session was the Sustainability Award Ceremony, introduced by the NST Board of Directors. Ed Russo delivered a keynote speech on behalf of the President of the United States and received an official NST recognition. Additional keynote addresses were delivered by the 2025 Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability Medal awardees, H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya and H.E. Dr. Yasmine Fouad, reinforcing global governmental commitment to sustainability.

The Academic Awards segment featured the presentation of the 2025 Sustainability Award themes by the Technical University of Munich, followed by high-level recognition for Leadership in Implementation, Outstanding Research in Biodiversity, and Intelligent & Sustainable Urban Solutions. The 2025 awardees were Prof. Manfred Curbach, Prof. Paul Hebert, and The Global Observatory for Healthy & Sustainable Cities.

In addition, NST proudly announced its official academic partnership with the University of Cambridge and its Frontier Technology Lab, marking Cambridge as a selected strategic academic partner for NST from 2026. The announcement was delivered by Simran Chana on behalf of the University of Cambridge and its Frontier Technology Lab. This new partnership will focus on frontier technologies, AI governance, sustainability innovation, and future global solutions.

In the midday program, AECOM and NST announced their strategic partnership and presented the first Smart & Sustainable City Certificate which was awarded to Lusail City, Doha.

The summit sessions explored future-shaping themes including AI & Smart Sustainable City Solutions and Biodiversity as Global Infrastructure. A keynote address on behalf of the President of Panama was delivered by H.E. the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, followed by keynote interventions from Youssef Nassef, Head of the UNFCCC Adaptation Division, and Professor Graciela Chichilnisky. The program continued with two high-impact fireside chats on Climate Finance and The Next Era of Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing NST's mission to bridge policy, science, technology, and investment for real-world impact.

With planned future summits in Doha next year, the 2025 Miami Summit reaffirmed NST's growing role as a global platform for sustainability leadership, innovation, and international collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841840/Nobel_Sustainability_Trust_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841841/Nobel_Sustainability_Trust_2.jpg

