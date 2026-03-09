Nordic Semiconductor expands nRF54L Series with entry-level Bluetooth LE SoCs

The nRF54L Series now expands to cover a wider range of applications, including cost-sensitive Bluetooth LE products.

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today unveils its new entry-level, ultra-low-power Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) – the nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B. Both can serve as the main wireless SoC in single-chip systems, or operate as Bluetooth LE companion devices in multi-chip systems, benefiting from Nordic's market-leading Bluetooth LE technology.

The nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B offer developers the key features of the nRF54L Series - robust Bluetooth LE connectivity, ultra-low-power consumption, and easy-to-use software - while optimizing for the development of simple, cost-efficient Bluetooth LE end-products. With Nordic's Bluetooth LE stack serving as the industry reference, developers also benefit from proven reliability and performance. This streamlined design makes the entry-level SoCs ideal for simple applications such as sensors, tags, beacons, remotes, and PC peripherals.

"With both the nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B, we want to give developers an easy, confident starting point," says Øyvind Strøm, EVP Short-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "Offering the fundamental features of our standard Bluetooth LE SoCs in combination with our software ecosystem offering ease of use, both SoCs will help level the playing field for those building lean, cost-sensitive applications".

Leveraging Nordic's complete Bluetooth offerings

With these entry-level Bluetooth LE SoCs, developers can ensure their products benefit from the same fully featured, certified Bluetooth LE stack, with full, reusable certification, used across the wider nRF54L Series. This provides robust, reliable Bluetooth LE communication with industry-leading interoperability, backed by Nordic's long-standing role as a major contributor to the Bluetooth standard, and is trusted by thousands of developers worldwide.

Access to Nordic's mature development ecosystem, including powerful software and tools such as the comprehensive nRF Connect SDK, extensive documentation, and hands-on online training, accelerates development and reduces time-to-market. In addition, Nordic's nRF Cloud services deliver a secure, scalable firmware update and device management stack from chip to cloud – extending the value of the nRF Connect SDK with a ready-to-use cloud ecosystem that supports scalable product deployment.

Key features of the entry-level nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B

The nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B provide streamlined entry-level memory and peripherals, giving developers a solid and efficient foundation for their product development.

The nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B combine a 128 MHz Arm® Cortex® M33 with low-leakage RAM for efficient, responsive processing in compact, ultra-low-power wireless designs. They include Nordic's 4th-generation Bluetooth LE radio, baseline security, and pin-to-pin compatibility with selected SoCs in the series for easy scalability. Support in the nRF Connect SDK Bare Metal option and a smooth migration path from the nRF52 Series help speed development and simplify transitions to the nRF54L Series' architecture.

While both SoCs offer the same level of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) at 0.5 MB, the nRF54LS05B offers a modest increase in Random Access Memory (RAM) for applications that need additional headroom. While the nRF54LS05A SoC offers 64 KB of RAM, the nRF54LS05B offers 96 KB.

The nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B are part of the nRF54L Series - Nordic's next generation of ultra–low–power, multiprotocol SoCs - featuring a new 2.4 GHz multiprotocol radio and a 128 MHz Arm® Cortex®–M33 MCU. The series supports several wireless protocols, including Bluetooth LE, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, and 2.4 GHz modes. With scalable memory options, rich analog/digital interfaces, and advanced security, the nRF54L Series delivers the performance and integration needed to build a wide range of products on a single chip.

Availability

The nRF54LS05A and nRF54LS05B SoCs are now ready for evaluation and development. Production is expected to start in Q3 2026.

To join the early access program for development kits and samples, contact the Nordic Sales team.

Meet Nordic Semiconductor at Embedded World 2026

Visit Nordic for demonstrations and discussions at: Embedded World 2026, Nuremberg – Hall 4A, Booth 310 (March 10–12)

