Martedì 07 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:43
NX Europe Signs Cooperation Agreement with Ukrainian Logistics Firm Formag

07 gennaio 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Supporting Ukraine's Reconstruction from Logistics Perspective -

TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has signed a cooperation agreement (hereinafter "COA") with Ukrainian logistics provider Formag-Kiev (hereinafter "Formag") for the purpose of logistically supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

Formag Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202412191977-O1-fDMUI6RY 

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202412191977-O2-4M590VeO 

The Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, hosted by the Japanese government at the beginning of 2024, set out a goal of "providing strong public-private sector support for Ukraine's comprehensive economic development." Endorsing this goal, the NX Group will be actively assisting in the reconstruction of Ukraine from a logistics perspective.

The NX Group and Formag have been building solid cooperative relations in freight forwarding for some time now and, with the conclusion of this COA, both companies will make maximum use of their know-how and networks to further strengthen their integrated cargo transport services to/from Ukraine in helping the country to rebuild and develop. The NX Group is seeking via this initiative to enhance its presence in Ukraine and move another step closer to realizing its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market."

The NX Group will be contributing to the development of Ukraine's logistics infrastructure and supporting the country's economic recovery through this collaboration.

About Formag

Established in 1992 as an affiliate of Global Transport Investment (GTI), Formag is a Kiev-headquartered Ukrainian logistics company that provides mainly ocean, air, rail, and truck transport and storage services. Its nearly 600 employees operate 24 business companies in 14 cities in 10 countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and elsewhere. The company has also recently begun handling the transport and delivery of heavy equipment such as transformers and excavators on behalf of reconstruction-related projects.

Countries of operationPoland, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

About the NX Group:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202412191977-O1-NUio08mt.pdf 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ 

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-europe-signs-cooperation-agreement-with-ukrainian-logistics-firm-formag-302343785.html

in Evidenza