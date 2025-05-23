NX Group Unites at transport logistic 2025, Showcasing Global Strength and Sustainability

TOKYO, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a Duesseldorf, Germany-based core company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is pleased to announce its participation in "transport logistic 2025," to be held in Munich, Germany, from Monday, June 2, to Thursday, June 5. This marks the third consecutive appearance of NX Europe at the world's leading logistics trade fair.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FGqvNHRs6HPfuKIiMKObFuWk0jGMBz3x/view?usp=drive_link

Reflecting its growing integration and global scale, the NX Group will present a unified presence under NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, bringing together key group companies -- cargo-partner, APC Logistics, MD Logistics, and newly joined Simon Hegele Logistics -- at a single shared booth (Hall A4, Booth 319/420). This collaborative showcase will highlight the Group's full-spectrum logistics capabilities and its evolution into one of the world's most comprehensive and customer-driven logistics providers.

"Our participation this year represents more than just a presence; it's a statement of growth, integration, and purpose," says Shinichi Kakiyama, President of NX Europe. "As a unified NX Group, we offer our customers both global scale and local precision, backed by a shared commitment to excellence and sustainability."

The exhibition will underscore the strength of the NX Group's international operations. cargo-partner, with its global footprint, offers strong air, sea and rail connections between Central and Eastern Europe and Asia, and supports high-speed road transport through major regional hubs in Vienna, Zory, Ljubljana, Zagreb, and Sofia. Simon Hegele enhances the Group's presence in healthcare, high-tech equipment and other highly specialized logistics as well as value-added installation services. MD Logistics, based in the United States, contributes deep expertise in pharmaceutical and consumer goods supply chains, while APC Logistics complements the Group's end-to-end service range. Together, these companies represent the NX Group's unified capabilities in meeting diverse global logistics challenges.

Sustainability is a key focus for the NX Group at this year's event. The Group continues to align with global ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) objectives, demonstrating concrete actions to reduce environmental impact, meet evolving compliance standards, and help customers achieve their own sustainability targets. Low-emission transport options, advanced carbon-tracking systems, and ESG-aligned logistics solutions will be featured prominently. Supporting these themes, the NX Group's booth will incorporate eco-conscious design elements and environmentally friendly promotional materials.

transport logistic 2025 will also serve as a live platform for the Group's global brand campaign, "Anything to Anywhere," which launched in December 2024. The campaign captures the NX Group's ability to deliver even the most complex cargo with precision, creativity and reliability, ranging from delicate semiconductors to priceless museum artifacts. As a striking nod to the campaign's concept, a life-sized dinosaur model will be revealed at the booth, capturing attention while symbolizing the Group's ability to turn logistical challenges into bold, successful outcomes.

The NX Group remains dedicated to driving innovation in global logistics and supporting the continued growth and transformation of its customers' supply chains across Europe and around the world.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g1Rtb9Mie5yhenpOr8A007kKolh1gBJ6/view?usp=drive_link

