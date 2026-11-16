OmniByte Launches VERTEX: An AI-Powered Operational Execution Platform for Field Service and Asset-Intensive Enterprises

Drawing on more than a decade of real-world field experience, VERTEX unifies intelligent forms, autonomous agents, workflow orchestration, and business process automation to turn operational data into intelligence and action.

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniByte, a leading provider of enterprise mobile workforce solutions, today announced the global launch of VERTEX, a new operational execution platform built on the trusted heritage of its market-leading FormsPro technology. Engineered from the ground up for asset-intensive industries including Construction, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Field Service. VERTEX is a new AI-powered operational execution platform, transforming how business-critical data is captured, verified, and orchestrated across enterprise organizations.

As organizations navigate complex regulatory environments and multi-million-dollar asset portfolios, legacy data entry has remained a sluggish, passive administrative burden. VERTEX applies intentional AI to reduce friction, improve accuracy, orchestrate workflows, and keep human expertise in control where review, approval, or judgment matters most. Watch the official VERTEX launch video to see intentional AI in action.

One Platform. Infinite Possibilities.

VERTEX brings together five core capabilities in a unified operational execution platform:

"Our philosophy has always been simple: technology should support the work, not become the work," said Mike Berreth, Chief Technology Officer at OmniByte. "Field technicians should be focused on doing their jobs, not navigating software. VERTEX changes that by capturing richer, more accurate operational data with less effort. Better data for the business and a better experience for the technician can go hand in hand."

Designed for Real-World Operations: Intentional AI, Human Judgment, and Offline Architecture

Designed for the environments where field work actually happens. True mobile workforces do not stop when the signal drops; VERTEX ensures uninterrupted data capture, continued work, and processing in the world's most demanding, disconnected environments.

OmniByte's intentional AI strategy centers on AI where you need it, human judgment where it matters. In mission-critical field operations—where safety logs, environmental compliance, and asset management carry severe risks—VERTEX enforces strict operational boundaries. The platform leverages AI to remove friction and accelerate processes, while supporting review, approval, and accountable human decision-making.

"True innovation isn't built overnight. It's forged over time where the work actually happens," said Ray Berry, CEO at OmniByte. "With millions of secure submissions on our platforms, a global footprint in over 100 countries, and more than a decade of field operations, we have learned something important: capturing the data is only the beginning. VERTEX represents the next step, turning operational data into intelligence, intelligence into action, and action into better outcomes."

Operational Impact & Global Value

VERTEX is designed to help enterprise organizations reduce administrative effort and put operational information to work more effectively:

Availability

VERTEX will be officially available for enterprise deployment starting in December 2026.

For more information or to request an operational capability overview, visit omnibyte.com/vertex.

About OmniByte

OmniByte empowers enterprises through simple, relevant, and portable solutions enabling integration with existing business ecosystems. The platform digitizes human-collected data accurately, in a structured, real-time manner—seamlessly sending it to the systems and people who need it to make critical decisions. Backed by 10 years of proven field service excellence through FormsPro and VERTEX, OmniByte brings together mobile data collection, workflow, integration, and intentional AI to help organizations move from data capture to intelligent action.

Media Contact:Jared Nyquist, Director of MarketingOmniBytejnyquist@omnibyte.com

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