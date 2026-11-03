oneworld's Seoul Incheon Lounge Named "Asia's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class" at World Travel Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Back-to-back recognition underscores high-quality guest experience consistently offered at alliance's first branded lounge

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The oneworld® alliance's branded lounge at Seoul Incheon International Airport has again been named "Asia's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class" at the World Travel Awards, securing the title for a second consecutive year.

"Retaining this prestigious award for a second year straight is a testament to the consistently high-quality experience enjoyed by the 150,000 guests who visit oneworld's Seoul Incheon lounge every year," said Gerhard Girkinger, vice president Customer Experience & Airports at oneworld. "Recognition from global travellers reinforces our commitment to delivering a premium experience that puts thoughtful service and close attention to detail at its heart."

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across the travel and hospitality sectors. Winners are selected through a voting process that includes travel professionals and travellers.

"This accolade is a credit to our team at Seoul Incheon and the care and attentiveness they show to oneworld lounge guests every day," said David Collyer, Global Senior Vice President of Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality, which manages the operation of the lounge. "We're proud to support oneworld in delivering the highest quality pre-flight hospitality and an award-winning lounge experience for a second consecutive year."

Seoul Incheon is the first oneworld-branded lounge and opened in January 2024. The 555-square-metre lounge features seasonally rotating menus and design elements inspired by South Korea, including a bar influenced by the traditional 'Gat' hat and glass art evoking the Lantern Festival. Distinct zones offer a choice of settings in which to dine, work, recharge or relax before departure for eligible oneworld Emerald and Sapphire customers, as well as First and Business Class customers.

Seoul Incheon is served by seven oneworld member airlines: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways and SriLankan Airlines.

About Aspire Pre-Flight HospitalityAspire Pre-Flight Hospitality (Aspire) is one of the world's leading airport hospitality businesses. With over 35 years' airport hospitality experience, Aspire's vision is to translate the luxurious hotel experience into an exceptional lounge and lifestyle experience.

More than six million guests annually are welcomed to Aspire lounges. As of mid-2026, Aspire has 110 lounges open, or scheduled to open around the world and continues to invest in premium airport hospitality concepts across key markets. New openings in 2026, include lounges in Stockholm, Geneva, Marrakesh, Calgary, Manchester and Vilnius. Aspire's portfolio includes not only the flagship Aspire Lounges but also partnerships with major airline lounges, alliance lounges, bank and credit card lounges.

The award-winning company has notably achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its lounge at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), and was the only independent lounge operator recognised at the Cellar in the Sky Awards 2026.

Aspire is part of Swissport International AG, a leading provider of aviation services including airport ground services and air cargo handling.

For more information about Aspire visit: aspirelounges.com and connect with us on our social channels: Facebook and Instagram.

For further media information please contact:

Email: aspire@greentarget.co.uk

About oneworld oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines – Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com.

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