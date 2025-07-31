circle x black
Open-E JovianDSS Up32: Advancing Data Storage, Control, and Virtualization

31 luglio 2025 | 14.01
Open-E Data Storage Software releases the new version of its flagship product.

ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading provider of data storage software, today announced the release of Open-E JovianDSS Up32 Version, delivering next-generation performance enhancements, streamlined management features, and deeper integration with virtualized environments. The version is designed to meet the demanding needs of modern data centers.

The Open-E JovianDSS Up32 introduces several advancements:

"Open-E JovianDSS Up32 is a comprehensive and impactful release," said Krzysztof Franek, CEO at Open-E. "The introduction of NVMe-oF Initiator, VAAI for NFS, and intuitive NVMe partition labeling accelerates performance, virtualization efficiency, and simplified management. Complemented by a host of other new features and widespread system and driver updates, Up32 version solidifies Open-E JovianDSS as a forward-looking, robust, and highly-capable platform for any enterprise data storage environment."

Open-E JovianDSS Up32 solidifies its position as a robust and highly-capable platform for enterprise data storage. For more information, read the Open-E blog article.

About Open-E

Open-E is a developer of software-defined storage with over 40,000 installations worldwide. The company has been providing reliable and flexible software since 1998. The products are used by Fortune 500 customers in various industries such as healthcare, education, media and entertainment, government, and military. Open-E aims to deliver simple and robust solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and security.

Visit http://www.open-e.com or the company's social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube.

Press Contact

Paweł BrzeżekOpen-E, Inc.Office: +49 (89) 800-777-18E-mail: pawel.brzezek@open-e.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588722/OPEN_E_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-e-joviandss-up32-advancing-data-storage-control-and-virtualization-302517331.html

