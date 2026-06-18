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Orion Innovation Achieves AWS Migration Competency for Cloud Transformation

18 giugno 2026 | 16.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New AWS competency empowers Orion to guide enterprises through seamless cloud migration and accelerated modernization at scale.

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ISELIN, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency. This designation recognizes Orion's demonstrated expertise in helping customers plan, accelerate, and execute their cloud migration and modernization journeys to AWS with a proven, outcome-driven methodology.

Achieving AWS Migration Competency differentiates Orion as an AWS Partner that delivers specialized consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex workloads on AWS. To earn the designation, partners must demonstrate deep technical proficiency and a strong track record of successfully delivering cloud migration solutions at scale.

The AWS Migration Competency enables Orion to offer customers the ability to participate in the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), a comprehensive and proven program based on AWS's experience migrating thousands of enterprise customers to the cloud. Through MAP's three-phased framework, Assess, Mobilize, and Migrate, and Modernize, Orion helps organizations reduce risk, optimize cost, and accelerate timelines as they move to the cloud.

"Earning the AWS Migration Competency reflects the depth of our cloud engineering expertise and our commitment to delivering secure, seamless migrations that create real business value for our clients," said David Winter, EVP, Chief Cloud & Strategic Partner Officer at Orion Innovation. "This recognition strengthens our partnership with AWS and validates the proven methodology our teams use to modernize mission-critical workloads, reduce migration risk, and help our customers innovate faster on the cloud. We look forward to helping more organizations unlock the full benefits of AWS and build intelligent, future-ready enterprises."

AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and proven expertise. As an AWS Partner with a proven approach to migrating applications on AWS, Orion enables organizations to move faster and create competitive business advantages.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation is a data and AI-enabled software engineering services partner with deep cloud expertise, delivering digital experiences that create measurable business impact for clients.

Orion combines strategy, experience design, and engineering capabilities to help enterprises innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies.

Envision what's next. Build what matters. For more information, visit orioninnovation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orion-innovation-achieves-aws-migration-competency-for-cloud-transformation-302804456.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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