Orion Innovation Appoints Cyrus Lam as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience to drive Orion's next phase of growth

EDISON, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, appoints Cyrus Lam as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cyrus will spearhead Orion's global financial organization and play a key role in shaping its fiscal strategies to drive sustained growth and expansion.

Cyrus brings over three decades of financial leadership experience to Orion, with a strong background in the technology and professional services sectors. Most recently, he served as the CFO of CDI LLC, a hybrid IT solutions provider. During his tenure at CDI, Cyrus played a crucial role in tripling the company's revenues and achieving a 400% growth in profits over four years. His duration at CDI culminated in the company's successful sale to AHEAD, resulting in an organization with more than $3.7 billion in gross revenue and over 2,500 employees across 40 locations.

"Cyrus brings a deep understanding of the technology sector, proven ability to drive financial results and accelerate growth, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "With his appointment, Orion adds significant strength to its management team as we enter our next phase of growth and create lasting value for our employees, clients and other stakeholders."

Prior to his role at CDI, Cyrus spent over 26 years at KPMG, where he rose to the position of Managing Director in KPMG Corporate Finance LLC's Technology Group. During his tenure at KPMG, he advised clients on deals and capital raise transactions, with a focus on software and technology-enabled services businesses.

"Orion has built a strong global reputation for delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions with agility at scale," said Cyrus. "I'm excited to work with Raj and the team to drive financial excellence that will underpin our continued success and innovation in the digital space."

Cyrus is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Master's degree in Commerce with a specialization in Business Planning from Sydenham College, Mumbai.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

