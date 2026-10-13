SD-101 (Zorblesia™) is the First Topical Therapy Developed to Treat Wounds and Lesions Across the Entire Skin Surface of All Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Subtypes

This second consecutive nomination places our company and focus on Epidermolysis Bullosa among a select group of visionaries shaping the future of healthcare and medical innovation.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for rare diseases, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2026 Prix Galien USA "Best Start-Up" Award. This marks the second consecutive year the company has been nominated for this preeminent honor, following its recognition as a nominee in 2025.

The Prix Galien USA award is America's premier prize in bioscience innovation and is widely regarded as the "Nobel Prize of biopharmaceutical research." Managed by The Galien Foundation, the awards reward excellence in scientific innovations that address significant unmet medical needs, demonstrate clinical relevance, and show profound potential to improve human health. The 2026 Prix Galien USA Awards ceremony will take place on October 29, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"The Prix Galien USA nomination for a second consecutive year reflects Paradigm's significant progress in Epidermolysis Bullosa and highlights the strength of our science, the execution of our team, and our continued commitment to developing a therapy designed to treat the entire skin surface of pediatric and adult EB patients across all three main subtypes," said Robert Ryan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Therapeutics.

"There is a tremendous need for novel whole-skin surface treatment options for treating the debilitating skin effects across all patients with EB. We are excited about the opportunity to complete the development activities for SD-101 (Zorblesia™) and to move forward on a path toward registration. Our team is working passionately to provide patients with a new therapeutic alternative where whole-body treatment options are severely limited. Paradigm's goal is to provide this therapy to patients on a global basis, and we are working in parallel with potential partners to achieve this as quickly as possible."

SD-101 (Zorblesia™) represents a paradigm shift in care as the first EB treatment to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Therapy designation. The therapy has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation by the FDA, as well as previous Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission (EC). Upon regulatory approval, Paradigm will be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV).

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)

Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare, devastating genetic disorder causing very fragile skin that leads to severe skin blistering and open wounds often beginning at birth. There are no approved therapies that were developed to treat the entire skin surface of patients across all subtypes of EB patients, including wounds and lesional skin, which affects children and adults throughout their lifetimes. EB is a chronic disease, potentially disfiguring, and in some cases fatal. There are many genetic and symptomatic variations of EB, but all forms share the common symptom of fragile skin that blisters and tears, sometimes from the slightest friction or trauma.

About SD-101 (Zorblesia™)

SD-101 (Zorblesia ™) is a topical cream that has demonstrated potential to provide improvement in treating the severe skin disruptions seen in patients across all EB subtypes. Results from completed Phase II and Phase III trials evaluated SD-101 in 217 pediatric and adult patients across the three major EB subtypes: Simplex, Dystrophic, and Junctional. In these clinical studies, the topical cream was applied daily over the entire body—including to children as young as 28 days old—for three months. The data suggests a broad benefit in treating lesions and wounds across the entire body's skin surface while maintaining a favorable long-term safety profile. SD-101 (Zorblesia ™) is a topical cream that requires no special handling and can be stored at room temperature.

About Paradigm Therapeutics, Inc.

Paradigm Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to address critical medical needs in the treatment of rare diseases. Paradigm's main focus is the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). SD-101 (Zorblesia TM ), its leading therapy for the treatment of skin effects in patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa, has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials. A confirmatory two month study is being conducted in pediatric patients 28 days to 12 years old in patients across all EB subtypes.

Explore Our Therapy: Learn more about our EB treatment at paradigmtherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including: our dependence on third parties for the development, regulatory approval and successful commercialization of our products, the inherent risk of failure in developing product candidates based on new technologies, risks associated with the costs of clinical development efforts, as well as other risks. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements represent our judgment as of the date of the release. Paradigm disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Dr. Robert Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

rryan@paradigmtherapeutics.com

(919)-274-0703

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradigm-therapeutics-inc-nominated-for-the-second-straight-year-for-the-prestigious-2026-prix-galien-usa-best-start-up-award-for-sd-101-zorblesia-a-topical-therapy-for-treating-the-entire-skin-surface-of-patients-with-epi-302907592.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.