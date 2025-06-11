PEGATRON Unveils AI-Optimized Server Innovations at GTC Paris 2025

PARIS, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEGATRON, a globally recognized Design, Manufacturing, and Service (DMS) provider, is showcasing its latest AI server solutions at GTC Paris 2025. Built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, PEGATRON's cutting-edge systems are tailored for AI training, reasoning, and enterprise-scale deployment.

NVIDIA GB300 NVL72At the forefront is the RA4802-72N2, built on the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack system, featuring 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs. Designed for AI factories, it boosts output by up to 50X. PEGATRON's in-house developed Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) delivers 310 kW of cooling capacity with redundant hot-swappable pumps, ensuring performance and reliability for mission-critical workloads.

NVIDIA HGX B300 Liquid and Air-Cooled SolutionsThe AS208-2A1, a 2U liquid-cooled GPU server with NVIDIA HGX B300 system and dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 CPUs in a compact form factor. Scalable within a 48U NVIDIA MGX rack, it supports configurations of up to 128 GPUs and 32 CPUs, operating under a high-efficiency direct liquid cooling design. Optimized for the AI reasoning era, the system leverages the Blackwell Ultra architecture to deliver breakthrough performance for complex workloads such as agentic systems, real-time reasoning, and video generation, making it an ideal platform for next-generation AI data centers. For data centers preferring air-cooled solutions, PEGATRON introduces the 8U air-cooled GPU server featuring an NVIDIA HGX B300 systems. This system supports either dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors (AS801-2T1) or AMD EPYC™ 9005 GPUs (AS801-2A1), providing deployment flexibility while maintaining high-performance compute for AI model training, scientific research, and advanced analytics.

NVIDIA RTX PRO ServerThe AS400-2A1 is a 4U RTX PRO server equipped with 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 CPUs. It supports a wide range of enterprise AI workloads—from multimodal inference and physical AI to design, scientific computing, graphics, and video applications. It supports the NVIDIA MGX PCIe Switch Board with the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, enabling 800 Gbps ultra-high-speed networking with enhanced throughput, energy and cost efficiency.

"As AI continues to reshape industries, the need for powerful, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure is more critical than ever," said May Wang, Vice President of PEGATRON. "Our new platforms, built on NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra and RTX PRO architectures, empower organizations to unlock new levels of performance, reliability, and productivity."

Meet PEGATRON at Booth G10, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, June 11–12, 2025.Learn more at PEGATRON SVR website and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About PegatronPEGATRON Corporation (hereafter referred to as "PEGATRON") was founded on January 1, 2008. With abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, Pegatron is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production and manufacturing service to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs. Drawing on accumulated experience in server design and manufacturing, Pegatron now focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708298/GTCParis_News_1216x389_1.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire