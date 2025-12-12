circle x black
People's Daily Online: Guangming Science City Forum 2025 held in S China's Shenzhen

12 dicembre 2025 | 10.50
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangming Science City Forum 2025 was held in Guangming district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, from Dec. 4-5, 2025.

The forum marked the launch of the trial operation of the National Industrial Innovation Center for Biomanufacturing.

As China's only national-level biomanufacturing innovation platform, the center focuses on green and low-carbon technologies, bio-agriculture and health care. It is developing six specialized platforms, including automated biomanufacturing, large-scale vector production, and quality-control facilities.

At the forum, the Shenzhen Guangming Sci-Tech Innovation Fund of Funds was launched, with an initial capital commitment of approximately 1 billion yuan ($140 million).

The forum also marked the inauguration of the National University Regional Technology Transfer and Transformation Center (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area) High-end Scientific Instrument Shenzhen Branch Center.

Top scientists and industry leaders from China and abroad delivered keynote talks at the main forum.

Charles M. Lieber, a professor at the Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, SMART Investigator and founding director of i-BRAIN at the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation, delivered a speech on the latest development of brain-computer interfaces.

Seven high-level parallel sessions were held during the forum, sparking ideas, bringing together resources and promoting win-win cooperation.

Guangming Science City, a key hub within the Greater Bay Area Comprehensive National Science Center pilot zone, is rapidly attracting innovation resources from around the world. It hosts major scientific facilities, two leading research universities, two provincial laboratories, and 11 research institutes, collectively supporting over 3,000 top-tier professionals.

