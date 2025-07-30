Phoenix Tower International Enters Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire Approximately 3,700 Sites from Bouygues Telecom and SFR, Establishing PTI as a Leading Tower Company in France

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") is pleased to announce that it has entered exclusive negotiations with Bouygues Telecom and SFR for the potential acquisition of Infracos, a joint venture in which each of Bouygues Telecom and SFR holds equal shares and that manages approximately 3,700 wireless sites located in medium density areas in France. This strategic investment will bring PTI's French portfolio to nearly 10,000 nationwide sites, including committed Build-to-Suit (BTS) deployments. The potential transaction remains subject to French works council consultation and customary regulatory approvals.

PTI initially entered France in 2020 with the objective of supporting the New Deal mobile network build-out in underserved rural areas, and in 2023 subsequently acquired two portfolios of very dense urban rooftop sites. This potential transaction would mark a significant milestone in PTI's growth, and with its medium density suburban focus, position the company as a nationwide provider across all geographic areas in France.

France is PTI's largest individual market, and this potential acquisition reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting the expansion of high-quality digital infrastructure across the country. The sites contemplated to be acquired are underpinned by long-term contracts with leading telecom providers Bouygues Telecom and SFR.

"This transaction would be a natural and exciting next step in our growth trajectory with strong existing partners in a market where we already have an outstanding local team," said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International. "We are extremely proud to strengthen our presence in France and strengthen our relationships with Bouygues Telecom and SFR whereby we are facilitating their 5G rollouts and maintaining best in class service to their customers."

"This agreement reflects our commitment to strengthen our longstanding partnership with PTI and our shared dedication to developing high-quality telecommunications infrastructures in the French market in order to provide our customers with the best possible experience across the entire territory," said Benoît Torloting, CEO of Bouygues Telecom.

"This joint venture has been an important part of our strategy to invest in and expand very high-quality telecom infrastructure across France. Together, from 2014 to today we've achieved strong results in mobile network deployment. This transition marks the beginning of a new chapter of continued excellence for this part of the network and its users," said Olivier Tailfer, Directeur exécutif Réseau, SFR.

PTI's continued investment in France reinforces its long-term strategy of partnering with leading mobile operators to provide best-in-class infrastructure solutions that enable the future of connectivity. Pro forma for this transaction, PTI would own and operate approximately 33,000 towers throughout Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Freshfields is acting as legal counsel to PTI.

About Phoenix Tower International

PTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the world in high-growth markets. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone, Wren House, Blackrock, Grain and USS and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770422/horizontal_logo_new_V1_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.