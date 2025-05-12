Pimax Launches Affordable SLAM-Tracked Micro-OLED VR Headset

WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimax, a leader in high-end virtual reality, has unveiled the Dream Air SE, a feature-rich, affordable addition to its lineup, alongside updates to Dream Air. Both models bring cutting-edge innovations in tracking, optics, and comfort.

The Dream Air SE delivers premium VR experiences at an accessible price, integrating advanced features like micro-OLED visuals, tailored pancake optics, and built-in audio. It supports both SLAM and Lighthouse tracking, catering to diverse user needs. Key highlights include:

Pimax introduced the Dream Air in December 2024 as the world's smallest 8K resolution VR headset. Now, the updated Dream Air takes immersive VR experiences to the next levels, with upgrades across visuals, optics, tracking, and ergonomics:

Both models are set to ship in Q3 2025, with prototypes in final testing stages.

Innovative Tracking and Interaction

Pimax's proprietary SLAM tracking technology uses four cameras and over a million tracking points to rival base station systems, offering precision without occlusion or interference. Hand-tracking, debuting in beta for the Crystal and Dream Air series in Q3, further enhances user interaction.

Crystal Super and Wireless Connectivity

The Crystal Super with a 50 PPD optical engine is shipping now, while the 57 PPD version launches in Q2. The micro-OLED engine, featuring Sony's upgraded panels, arrives in Q3 at $1199. Pimax's 60G Airlink, also debuting in Q3, introduces wireless capabilities to the Crystal for seamless connectivity.

Pimax continues to lead the VR industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to a wide range of users.

For more information, visit www.pimax.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684529/Pimax_Dream_Air.jpg

