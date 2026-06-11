PIS Showcases Global Growth Strategy & Expansion Plan at Posidonia 2026

ATHENS, Greece, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), the Integrated Marine Logistics Subholding of PT Pertamina (Persero), showcased Indonesia's growing maritime capabilities and its global growth ambitions at Posidonia 2026, one of the world's largest and most influential maritime exhibitions.

In collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Athens, PIS hosted a special forum titled Global Outreach: Navigating Indonesia's Shipping and Maritime Industry, bringing together international maritime stakeholders, shipowners, investors, logistics players, and industry leaders to explore opportunities within Indonesia's evolving maritime sector.

The forum featured remarks from Dr. Bebeb A.K. Nugraha Djundjunan, Ambassador to Greece, and Surya Tri Harto, President Director of PIS.

Ambassador Djundjunan highlighted Indonesia's strategic position as the world's largest archipelagic nation and a vital maritime gateway in Asia. He outlined investment opportunities across shipping, ports, logistics, shipbuilding, fisheries, offshore energy, and blue economy development, while emphasizing the role of Indonesia's major ports in strengthening regional and global trade connectivity.

A key discussion point was strengthening connectivity between Indonesia, ASEAN, Greece, and Europe through an integrated Sea-Land-Rail logistics framework to support resilient global trade routes.

Meanwhile, Surya Tri Harto presented PIS's long-term "S4GO" framework, designed to transform the company into a leading integrated maritime and logistics player. This strategy focuses on strengthening the core shipping business by expanding third-party cargo and modernizing the fleet with eco-design vessels. Furthermore, PIS is accelerating global penetration through strategic partnerships and the establishment of a commercial presence in key international markets.

The "S4GO" plan also includes expanding PIS's offshore portfolio—incorporating floating energy infrastructure like FSO, FPSO, and FLNG—while advancing a sustainability agenda. These green initiatives prioritize dual-fuel solutions, non-fossil fuel bunkering, and terminal modernization. Currently, PIS serves 65 international routes with 63 vessels operating globally, leveraging Indonesia's geographic advantages.

PIS's business spans five sectors: shipping, marine services, port operations, asset ownership, and logistics.

"As part of its long-term vision, PIS aims to strengthen its role as a regional maritime and logistics champion connecting Indonesia with major global markets. PIS is committed to strengthening Indonesia's position in the global maritime ecosystem," said Surya Tri Harto.

On the sidelines of Posidonia 2026, PIS also held strategic business engagements with leading international maritime companies to explore future collaboration opportunities, operational excellence, and maritime services development.

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