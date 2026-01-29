'Pride This Way' Vodcast Opens Doors to World's Biggest Kiki

UK Pride Icon Soraya Maps Queer Joy & Resilience Way Beyond the Rainbow

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillars of Change Media officially announces the launch of Pride This Way, an immersive travel and culture podcast designed to be the definitive plus-one for global travellers. Hosted by UK Pride icon Soraya Vivian, Pride This Way is the first globe-trotting Pride vodcast-slash-podcast powered by years of Soraya's VIP access. The show is committed to sharing both the glitter and the grit—documenting what Pride costs its community while serving club‑ready joy, backstage tea and unfiltered moments around the world.

From the pilot in Soraya's hometown of Yorkshire to the 2026 season climax at Winter Pride in Maspalomas, Pride This Way captures the unique frequency of the LGBTQ+ movement. Produced in partnership with Jack Horlock of the UK agency Horlock House, Ltd, every episode feels like a fluid DJ set spun by an icon with main character energy who knows everyone—and mixes high‑octane joy with raw storytelling.

"We're going a lot deeper than just parades with Pride This Way," says Soraya. "You'll meet the fam, the history, and the sheer strength that ties us together. Every episode doesn't just throw you into the noise and colour—it shows you the heart underneath all that sparkle."

The 2026 season of Pride This Way serves a fierce schedule of global broadcasts (subject to change):

"I founded Horlock House to bring together brands, talent and festivals that actively support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community," said Horlock. "We are committed to authenticity and driving positive awareness. This partnership allows us to scale our global advocacy, turning immersive storytelling into tangible support for all communities."

"This show is a direct transmission from the heart of the global scene," said Mandy Goldberg, Pride This Way producer who has previously worked with The Washington Post, MediaCom and The Economist. "We're dedicated to opening doors to inclusive celebrations and enabling the kind of visibility that transforms how people see the world."

ABOUT PILLARS OF CHANGE MEDIABy integrating philanthropy into its core business model, POC turns audience engagement into essential resources for the communities and organizations at the heart of social movements. Discover more at PillarsOfChange.com.

ABOUT HORLOCK HOUSELed by cultural ambassador Jack Horlock, UK-based Horlock House builds powerful Pride partnerships that unite brands committed to authentic advocacy with LGBTQ+ artists and communities across Europe. Through collaborations with Coca‑Cola, Heineken, L'Oréal, BMW, Neutrogena, Unilever, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Horlock House connects brands to Pride events in meaningful ways that align purpose with profit. To learn more, visit HorlockHouse.com.

Media Contact: tmrmedia@pillarsofchangemedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870933/Pillars_of_Change_Media_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870932/Pride_This_Way_Hosted_by_Soraya_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870934/Pillars_of_Change_Media___Soraya_Vivian___Host.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pride-this-way-vodcast-opens-doors-to-worlds-biggest-kiki-302672363.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.