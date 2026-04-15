Reach Surgical Receives CE Mark Approval for iREACH IRIS, First Powered Reusable Stapler with Real-Time Firing Curve™ and 90° Articulation

-iREACH IRIS provides real-time, location-specific insight into tissue behaviour along the staple line

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Surgical, the surgical solutions division of Genesis MedTech, has received CE Mark approval for iREACH IRIS, a next-generation powered stapling platform designed to deliver Real-Time Firing CurveTM and up to 90° articulation during surgery.

Unlike conventional powered staplers that provide general firing feedback, iREACH IRIS Real-Time Firing Curve provides a continuous, location-specific force mapped to the staple line. This enables surgeons to evaluate compression and firing irregularity that could be associated with tissue variation and further identify areas that may require additional attention along the staple line. The system also provides visual and audible feedback during key steps of the procedure, supporting intraoperative awareness.

In minimally invasive procedures, where direct tactile feedback and visualisation may be limited, this level of insight provides additional context to support surgical judgement. Anastomotic leak remains one of the most serious complications in gastrointestinal surgery and is often associated with variability in tissue condition and staple line integrity. This additional real-time insight provided by iREACH IRIS Firing Curve supports a more informed and consistent assessment of the staple line.

"At Genesis MedTech, we focus on translating clinical needs into practical solutions", said Mr. Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO. "iREACH IRIS reflects this approach by moving beyond conventional stapling to providing surgeons with clearer, real-time insights into tissue behaviour during the procedure".

Direction-TrueTM Articulation translates surgeon's intent directly into instrument movement, maintaining consistent articulation control even when the jaw is rotated. Combined with UltraflexTM 90 reload, iREACH IRIS achieves up to 90° articulation, extending beyond the 45° to 60° range of conventional powered staplers. This articulation is particularly important in anatomically confined procedures such as low anterior resection or single-port thoracic surgery, where access and positioning are critical to surgical outcomes. In such procedures, limited access may require repositioning or multiple firings - factors associated with increased tissue stress and procedural complexity. By enabling improved access, it supports objectives such as negative resection margins while preserving sphincter function. Curved Tip Technology and progressive height reload options further enhance access and tissue-appropriate staple formation across the full range of procedures, including general, colorectal, thoracic and bariatric surgeries.

Within the IRIS stapling platform, all patient-contact components are designed for single-patient use, eliminating the need for re-sterilisation and thus, simplifying workflow between cases. A reusable handle with a detachable power configuration ensures continuous device readiness, eliminating the downtime due to the need of handle recharging. The separation of reusable and disposable components reduces cross-contamination risk by design, rather than managing through reprocessing protocols, while supporting more responsible resource utilisation.

By combining real-time tissue insight with precision control and streamlined workflow, iREACH IRIS represents a new approach for powered stapling, designed to support a more informed and consistent surgical performance.

About GenesisMedTech GroupGenesis MedTech Group is a global medical device company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to Making Better Healthcare Happen. We design and develop innovations that make treatments safer, less invasive and more accessible at scale, supporting healthcare providers in achieving improved patient outcomes and ensuring more patients benefit from medical advances. With integrated capabilities from R&D and manufacturing to commercialisation, Genesis MedTech builds on a strong foundation of quality, training and education - delivering high-quality medical devices across surgical, cardiology, and vascular interventional specialties.

Reach Surgical, the surgical solutions division of Genesis MedTech, provides a comprehensive surgical portfolio designed to support surgeons and advance surgical care. We are dedicated to developing reliable, high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of surgical practice.

Learn more at https://www.genesismedtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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