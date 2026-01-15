Red Bull gives the M7 World Championship wiiings—marks first partnership with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's flagship tournament

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - The M7 World Championship (M7) will soar to new heights in a historic partnership with Red Bull! This milestone marks the world's leading energy drink brand's first collaboration with the M Series—Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)'s flagship tournament. As the Official Energy Drink of M7, the partnership between international video game company, MOONTON Games, and Red Bull (product of Europe), aims to energise the MLBB Esports experience for the game's global fanbase. The collaboration will deliver entertainment experiences and activations headlined by live performances and dedicated gaming zones.

MLBB stands amongst the world's most-popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, boasting over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). According to Esports Charts, MLBB emerged as 2024's most-watched mobile esports title—cementing it amongst the biggest names in sporting entertainment.

Energising global gaming and esports

Red Bull's roots in sports and gaming spans decades, reflecting its passion for being at the heart of competitive excellence. Building on its legacy in traditional sports like Formula 1 (F1), the leading energy drink brand known for its iconic blue & silver can will carry that same dedication to the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship tournament. The partnership will infuse the M7 with the World of Red Bull by connecting fans worldwide through a shared love of competition, thrill, and live experiences.

The M7 marks the M Series' return to Indonesia—the home ground of MLBB Esports—for the first time since the M4 in 2022. The country is home to the game's largest fanbase, with the MLBB Professional League (MPL) Indonesia recording over 100 million Hours Watched (HW) in each of its past five seasons. At the M7, fans will witness Indonesia transform into a global esports spectacle, enhanced by Red Bull's signature blend of gaming and sporting activations.

Ringo Lung, Senior Regional Esports Sales Manager at MOONTON Games,said: "Working with Red Bull is about pushing the boundaries of what gaming and esports can achieve. Their experience in sports and live events, paired with our esports ecosystem, allows us to craft experiences that rival traditional sports in scale and excitement. This partnership also opens the door to more innovative ways to engage fans and demonstrates how gaming and esports can deliver immersive, globally connected experiences. We're thrilled to collaborate with Red Bull to redefine the possibilities of our industry."

Giving Wiiings to the M7 celebrations

Red Bull (blue & silver) will take over the M7 Carnival with exclusive live performances across all three days. The fanfare will transform Jakarta into a vibrant entertainment hub, extending the championship experience beyond the tournament. Taking to the Main Stage are popular homegrown artists, Naykilla and Jemsii. Known for soulful take on hip-dut (a blend of Hip-Hop and Indonesian folk fusion music, Dangdut), the pair will kick off the M7 Carnival—setting the tone for a vibrant celebration. On the following days, DJ VILOID and Dipha Barus will take to the Main Stage, keeping festival atmosphere alive.

Beyond the stage, Red Bull will bring the M7 to life with a dedicated Gaming Ground. Designed to energise the MLBB Esports experience, the space will immerse fans in interactive competitions and exclusive activations. At the heart of the activation is the exclusive Red Bull Energy Zone, open to athletes, VIPs, and select fans. Attendees can enjoy high-energy breakdancing performances by Miyu, Zeem Ahmad & Mr. Liberty. They can also refuel at the Red Bull Bar which will serve its signature energy drinks alongside playful twists on cocktails and mocktails.

The Energy Zone is complemented by the Entertainment Area, featuring the main attraction—a Red Bull Event Car. Live DJ performances will fill the space with music, creating an immersive backdrop for fans to soak in the excitement of the M7. The experience continues into the Gaming Zone, designed to replicate the atmosphere of professional tournaments. Fans can compete, win prizes, and experience the intensity of a live competition, while a dedicated viewing lounge offers a space catch all the M7 action.

Driving MLBB's industry leadership

MLBB Esports continues to set the benchmark for the global esports industry. The M6 demonstrated the commercial power of MLBB Esports by generating ~$135 million (€ 115 million) in brand value for partners, according to Shikenso Analytics. The tournament also emerged as the M Series' most-watched edition with 86.5 million HW, according to Esports Charts.

MLBB Esports has continued to assert its industry leadership in 2025. At the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC), it emerged as the event's most-watched title with over 50 million HW. This figure amounted to over 16% of total viewership across all 25 disciplines at the world's largest multi-title esports event. The MLBB Mid Season Cup also made history by becoming the first tournament in EWC history to surpass 3 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports

Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues, including the MPL series hosted in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Latin America; MPL is the first esports event series to surpass 1 billion hours of watch time globally.

MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.

