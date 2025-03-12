Redefining Audiovisual Experiences: ETOE's Coke-Can-Sized DLP Projectors Dolphin and Home Projectors Starfish Debut in the EU

BERLIN, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETOE (Easy to Enjoy), the first LCD projector brand authorized by Google TV, is revolutionizing the tech world. Founded by Jeric Li, a 15-year projection R&D veteran and former head of Anker's projection category, ETOE offers groundbreaking innovations: One is the world's first Coke-can-sized projector, an upgrade from NEBULA that offers a smaller design, enhanced brightness and superior sound; the other is the fully sealed LCD projector. Sourced from top manufacturers like Acer, Koda, and SoftBank, ETOE ensures premium quality. Since its 2021 launch, it has gained recognition in the US and Japan, becoming a Top-three Projector Brand in Japan and a Rakuten Bestseller.

ETOE is set to captivate the EU market with two groundbreaking products: the Dolphin and Starfish projectors, in March 2025.

Dolphin: Redefining Portable Entertainment

ETOE's Dolphin is an ingenious, Coke-can-sized Google TV projector combining portability with cutting-edge DLP technology. With 500 ANSI lumens and 1080P resolution, it delivers vibrant visuals for on-the-go entertainment. Featuring Smart Google TV, it offers hands-free voice control and access to 8,000+ apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok. Dual 5W Dolby Audio speakers provide immersive sound, while Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G WiFi enable seamless streaming via Chromecast, AirPlay, and Miracast. The 10,000mAh battery supports up to 2.5 hours of playback with Type-C fast charging. TOF laser autofocus and keystone correction ensure flawless viewing.

Starfish: Elevating Home Projection Innovation

The Starfish is a mini-sized Android TV 11.0 home projector certified by Netflix and Google, supporting 4K video decoding and access to 9,000+ apps like Netflix and YouTube. Its 140° rotation and auto-adjustment enable ceiling or angled projections with perfect alignment. Voice-assisted setup via "Hey Google" simplifies navigation, and the integrated 5W Bluetooth speaker enhances audio quality. The touch-sensor nightlight adds a functional yet stylish touch, and the fully sealed, dust-proof design ensures durability, making it ideal for home or outdoor use.

Pricing and Availability

Both projectors will be available on March 11th on Geekbuying.com and etoeofficial.com with great discounts. Dolphin: €569, €70 off the regular priceStarfish: €209, €40 off the regular price.Both projectors are licensed for Google TV.

About ETOE

ETOE is committed to elevating audiovisual experiences for movie lovers, gamers, and event enthusiasts. Whether for home theaters, outdoor movies, or karaoke nights, ETOE delivers innovative solutions to meet diverse needs.

Contact: marketing@etoeofficial.com